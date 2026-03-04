Mutfwang unveils 70 electricity transformers, completes mobilization for 123KVA transmission project in southern Plateau

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State, has commissioned 70 electricity transformers for distribution to communities across the State.

Governor Mutfwang also announced the conclusion of mobilization for the installation of a 132KVA transmission line to serve the Southern and Central Senatorial Zones.

The governor made this known while flagging off the distribution exercise on Wednesday, describing the intervention as a bold step towards strengthening power supply and expanding access to electricity, particularly for vulnerable and underserved communities.

He explained that although 55 transformers were initially approved, government subsequently granted approval for an additional 15 units, bringing the total number to 70 in response to growing demand.

“Access to electricity is not a privilege; it is a right,” the Governor declared, emphasizing that improved power supply remains central to economic growth, small business development, job creation, and overall quality of life.

Governor Mutfwang assured the Miango and Rukuba communities that discussions with the Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC) have been finalized to restore electricity to areas that have experienced prolonged outages.

He noted that while Nigeria generates significant power, the major bottlenecks lie in transmission and distribution, stressing that transformers play a critical role in evacuating generated energy to end users efficiently and safely.

The Governor further revealed that the contractor handling the 132KVA transmission line project covering Central and Southern Plateau has been fully mobilized financially and will soon be deployed to site to commence work.

“Our ambition is that within the next two years, Plateau State will become a net seller of energy,” he stated, adding that the State Government is supporting the Nigerian Electricity Supply Company (NESCO) while also expanding investments in solar and other renewable energy sources to diversify the State’s energy mix.

Earlier in his remarks, the Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy, Hon. Bashir Lawandi, described the initiative as part of the government’s comprehensive rural electrification drive.

He urged benefiting communities to take ownership of the facilities and safeguard them against vandalism.

“The transformers being flagged off today will improve voltage stability, reduce power disruptions, and support residential, commercial, and industrial activities,” he said.

“They also complement our broader efforts to ensure that energy infrastructure adequately supports water supply schemes and other critical public services.”

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiary communities, Da Gufwar Ishaku Audu commended the Governor for the intervention, noting that stable electricity would significantly enhance livelihoods and stimulate economic activities at the grassroots.

Representatives of JEDC and NESCO also lauded the State Government’s proactive approach to strengthening power infrastructure across Plateau State.

The event was attended by top government officials, traditional leaders, stakeholders, and beneficiaries.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2