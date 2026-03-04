26.3 C
Lagos
March 4, 2026
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Members House of Reps Ad-hoc Committee to investigate public hearing on Pre-shipment Inspection of Exports , Non-Repatriation of Crude Oil Exports held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo08

From left …Members of the House of Representatives. AD-HOC Committee, Hon Muhammed Bello, Hon Ibe Okwara Osonwa, and Ad-hoc Chairman House of Representatives Committee, Hon Seyi Sowunimi, during the members of the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee to investigate public hearing on Pre-shipment Inspection of Exports and Non-Repatriation of Crude Oil Exports, held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja …PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

 

 

