ICPC, NRC partner on anti-corruption drive

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has pledged stronger collaboration with the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) as part of efforts to reinforce transparency and accountability in the nation’s railway sector.

The Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner (RAAC), Lagos Office, Mr. Alexander Chukwumah, gave the assurance during a courtesy visit to the Managing Director of the NRC, Dr. Kayode Opeifa, at the Corporation’s headquarters.

Chukwumah said the ICPC is willing to support the corporation by providing training programmes for its workforce to help them identify and avoid practices that could expose them to corruption-related offences.

According to him, the initiative forms part of the Commission’s public education and enlightenment mandate aimed at encouraging Nigerians and public institutions to uphold integrity and avoid corrupt practices.

He urged the NRC management to work closely with the corporation’s Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU), noting that members of the unit have been trained to detect early warning signs and red flags that could help management prevent minor lapses from escalating into major institutional crises.

Chukwumah explained that the visit was also intended to strengthen the cordial relationship between the ICPC and the NRC, as well as reciprocate the goodwill previously extended by the NRC to the Commission.

“ICPC is committed to ensuring that NRC workers stay out of trouble. There are ways we can guide you and your team to avoid actions that could expose them to corruption risks,” he said.

Responding, Opeifa welcomed the partnership and expressed readiness to work closely with the Commission to deepen transparency within the corporation.

Opeifa noted that the railway sector would have recorded even greater progress if corruption had not historically hindered development in the system.

He therefore requested the ICPC to organize a capacity-building programme for the corporation’s Heads of Departments and senior management staff to help them better understand the pitfalls that could lead to errors of judgment in the course of their duties.

The NRC boss identified vandalism of railway infrastructure as one of the major challenges confronting the corporation, stressing that the destruction of critical railway assets continues to place pressure on operations and service delivery.

As part of efforts to discourage the menace, Opeifa presented anti-vandalism sweatshirts to the ICPC delegation with the inscription: “Rails and railway assets are critical national treasures and not scraps.”

