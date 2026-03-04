26.3 C
Lagos
March 4, 2026
Photo Gallery

House of Reps Committee on Renewable Energy, failure to appear before Panel held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo06

Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Renewable Energy, Afam Victor Ogene [right] with his Committee members, has issued a final summons to the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency, Mr Abba Abubakar Alyu, and the Head of the Nigeria Electrification Programme, Mr Oluremi Akinyeure, over their failure to appear before the Panel, held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja… PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

 

 

