Fugitive drug lord wanted in UK arrested by NDLEA after 15 years on the run

.His arrest a significant breakthrough in our fight against drug cartels, says Marwa

In a significant blow to international drug trafficking networks, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has arrested a 58-year-old fugitive drug lord Uzoma Valentine Ilomuanya who has been on the wanted list of NDLEA and British authorities for over 15 years.

Ilomuanya was apprehended at a location in Lagos on Monday, 23rd February 2026, following a high-stakes, well-coordinated operation by officers of a Special Operations Unit of the Agency.

His arrest ends a long-standing cat-and-mouse game with the law following his long history of drug-related crimes across Nigeria and the United Kingdom, which highlight a persistent involvement in global narcotics trade.

He was first arrested in February 2003 and convicted in the United Kingdom for drug trafficking; sentenced to nine years but was later released after two years in jail upon appeal. Not done with crime, he was again arrested in the UK in July 2011 for drug-related offences. He was granted administrative bail but jumped jurisdiction and fled to Nigeria.

Typical of a recidivist, Ilomuanya was arrested in November 2018 in Nigeria by NDLEA operatives following the discovery of two clandestine methamphetamine laboratories in his Obinugwu, Orlu LGA country home in Imo state and at his No. 3 Barrister Declan Uzoma Close Lagos house where officers recovered 77.960 kilograms of methamphetamine and extensive production equipment. He was subsequently charged before a Federal High Court, Lagos after which he jumped court bail and has been on the run since then.

Reacting to the successful operation leading to Ilomuanya’s arrest, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) described the development as a significant breakthrough in the Agency’s relentless war against drug cartels.

According to him, “This arrest serves as a stern warning to those who think they can hide behind borders to escape justice. Whether you jump bail in London or set up clandestine labs in your village, the long arm of the NDLEA will eventually catch up with those who choose to undermine the health, security, and future of our nation.

“We remain committed to our international collaborations to ensure that Nigeria is not used as a sanctuary for global drug lords. The NDLEA under our watch will continue to strengthen intelligence-led operations, deepen international cooperation, and ensure that those involved in the illicit drug trade are brought to justice.”

He commended the officers of the Special Operations Unit for their professionalism, resilience, and diligence in tracking down the fugitive, stressing that the Agency remains unwavering in its commitment to dismantling drug trafficking networks operating within Nigeria, according to a statement by NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi on Wednesday.

