Dr. Ifeoma Eze unveils Strategies for enhancing Self-Regulation as an Emotional Intelligent Leader

Abuja, Nigeria – In a groundbreaking message, Dr. Ifeoma Eze, renowned leadership expert and author, emphasizes the critical role of self-regulation in effective leadership. “Leadership is not measured solely by how you perform under ideal conditions, but by how you show up when things go wrong,” she asserts.

According to Dr. Eze, self-regulation is the key to navigating high-pressure situations, allowing leaders to respond thoughtfully rather than react impulsively. “Self-regulation is the bridge between self-awareness and effective action,” she explains. “It’s the ability to feel emotions fully without letting them hijack your behaviour.”

In her latest book, Emotional Intelligence For Today’s Leaders, Dr. Eze highlights the importance of distinguishing between reaction and response:

– Reaction: automatic, fast, and often driven by ego or fear

– Response: thoughtful, grounded, and aligned with values

“Reacting might feel good in the moment, but it can damage relationships, credibility, and outcomes,” warns Dr. Eze. “Emotionally reactive leaders create chaos. Emotionally regulated leaders create calm.”

To enhance self-regulation, Dr. Eze recommends:

1. Pause and Breathe: Take a moment to collect your thoughts before responding.

2. Acknowledge Emotions: Recognize and accept your feelings without judgment.

3. Assess the Situation: Evaluate the situation objectively.

4. Choose a Response: Select a thoughtful, values-aligned response.

“Emotional intelligence is not about suppressing emotions, but about harnessing them for effective leadership,” says Dr. Eze.

Dr. Ifeoma Eze is a leadership expert, author, and founder of The King’s Rubies. She is dedicated to empowering leaders with emotional intelligence and practical leadership skills.

For more information about Dr. Ifeoma Eze and the book, Emotional Intelligence For Today’s Leaders. Contact –

Zion Heritage Ministries, Abuja

Email: pastorifeomaeze@gmail.com

Phone number:

+234 809 178 7299, +234 805 716 1060

Coined from the book, Emotional Intelligence For Today’s Leaders By Dr. Ifeoma Eze, The King’s Rubies*

