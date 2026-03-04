Customers cart away items in DavoDani Save and Win Promo

Lucky customers of DavoDani Microfinance Bank Limited carted away various rich items at the company’s Save and Win Promo draw.

The event which took place at Haddasah Hall, Ogudu, Ojota, Lagos was another way of saying thank you to the teeming loyal customers.

John Ologe, the MD/CEO DavoDani Microfinance Bank, who disclosed that the event was also to mark the 11th Anniversary of the bank and 7th edition of the Save and Win Draw, averred that the customer is king. “The customer is the king, without the customers we don’t have a bank, so we continue to make our customers happy so that we continue to have a bank. If the customers don’t come we don’t really have a bank, so this is why we are making them happy, and they are very very loyal to us, they have saved from the beginning of the year to the end of the year, it is a great one.

“Seeing my customers cart away various items, I am happy, I am so excited, because they would go and tell the story, the best marketing is when one customer goes to tell another person, it is happening there. So this can attract more customers,”Ologe stated.

With 11 branches in Lagos, and pushing to open two more in the coming years, DavoDani Microfinance Bank intends to bring their services closer to the customers for better service delivery. Though a state Microfinance Bank, DavoDani Microfinance Bank has a long term vision of becoming a Regional Commercial Bank.

The bank also used the opportunity of the save and win event to launch the 2026 Save and Win “SAW”, which ensured minor adjustments in the Modus Operandi of the savings Product. John Ologe said, “Like I told you the customers are king, and we have feedbacks, we want to do what they want. We listen to their suggestions to make it better. So whatever amendment you see in the project is as a result of feedback from customers.”

In his message to Lagosians Ologe said, “This bank is a bank to beat, therefore we are number one Microfinance Bank in Lagos and we want our customers to go and tell Lagosians please come to DavoDani Microfinance Bank where all your needs would be met.

“If you have needs that are not met, once you come to DavoDani Microfinance Bank, your business would grow, you make more money, and make more progress in your life. Even today DavoDani Microfinance Bank is enlisted in the capital market for a 5billion commercial paper, we have been approved, we were in the market last week and for the first time of that paper we have raked in N2.5 billion to further support the bank, so that shows acceptability of our brand in the market because it is not easy to appear in the capital market to raise capital; it requires a lot of regulatory approval, CBN will approve you, the best rating agencies in Nigeria will approve too.

Our loan is very good and attractive we have a customer who started with 300,000, today he is borrowing N100 million.

Business Development Manager, Raymond Ezekwu who clarified the operation of the newly launched product disclosed that the Save and Win Product of Davodani MFB has come a long way. “Over the years, the product has increased in awareness, number of customers and also on the amount sitting in the respective accounts.The acceptance of the product across all our markets is not unconnected to the features and the high interest rate that accrues to the saving.”

Explaining further the operation of the latest Save and Win package for 2026, Raymond said, “There shall be 3 categories with minimum duration and deposit balances. For the Bronze category one has to save and maintain minimum required balance of N200,000 within 60 days from the date of account opening. For the Silver category one has to save and maintain minimum required balance of N500,000 within 90 days from the date of account opening, while owners of Gold account are required to save and maintain minimum required balance of N1,000,000 within 120 days from the date of account opening.

“No withdrawal will be allowed within the required savings.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2