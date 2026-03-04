26.3 C
Lagos
March 4, 2026
Trending now

Reps Committees clash over probe of REA

2027:No more opposition party in Plateau, says Governor Mutfwang 

2026 Oloibiri Lecture Series : SPE Nigeria Council Calls for Harmonized Approach…

House of Reps Committee on Renewable Energy, failure to appear before Panel…

Members House of Reps Ad-hoc Committee to investigate public hearing on Pre-shipment…

Board Mgt of Polytechnic with Stakeholders defends 2026 budget before House members…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, March 4, 2026

Committee’s 2023 to 2025 Revenue Monitoring Exercise with stakeholders held in Abuja

Sexual harassment allegation: HURIWA calls on Tinubu to suspend  Dave Umahi with…

PDP leadership, state chairmen strategise ahead of e-registration launch, deny holding congresses…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Board Mgt of Polytechnic with Stakeholders defends 2026 budget before House members of rep Committee on Polytechnic held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo07

From left… Member of the Committee, Hon Ajilo Umar Shehu, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Polytechnic, Hon Fuad Kayode Laguda, Clerk of the Committee, Mr Ibrahim Mustapha and member of the Committee/Chairman House Committee on Students Loans and Scholarship  Hon Ehindero  Ifeoluwa Babajide. During the Board  Management of the Polytechnic, with the Stakeholders defended their  2026 budget before, House members of the representative Committee on  Polytechnic, held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja… Photo: Anayo Opara.

 

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

NIGE–Arup talks target crackdown on quackery, set agenda for stronger geotechnical standards

Peter Anayo

Public Hearing, on a Bill for an ACT to establish Nigeria Marine Corps to promote Martine Security with Stakeholders by House of Rep. Committee on Navy, held in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Daily Times at 1OO years Press Conference in Lagos

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO