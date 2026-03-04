At swearing in, Disu assures State Police has come to stay

.Inaugurates C’ttee on implementation

.As IGP talks tough, warns police personnel against partisanship, misconduct

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday swore in Olatunji Disu as the 23rd Inspector-General of Police at the State House, Abuja.

At the brief ceremony, the president also administered the oath of office on six commissioners of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission and two commissioners of the Federal Civil Service Commission.

The event preceded the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and was attended by ministers, senior officials and family members of the appointees.

Speaking with State House correspondents after the ceremony, Disu listed welfare of officers, restoration of security and internal preparation for state police as priorities.

He expressed support for the ongoing discussions on the establishment of state police.

“The committee was set up early this morning to look into the issue of state police from the angle of the Nigeria Police.

“We don’t want it to seem as if others are taking decisions and we, the most important people concerned, did not do anything.

“State police has come to stay and the police should be able to contribute their own part in making it succeed,” he said.

Disu dismissed fears that the reform would undermine the Force.

“The police are not afraid, our jobs are not being taken; it is just an issue of partnership,” he said.

On welfare, he acknowledged longstanding concerns about officers’ working conditions.

“One of the issues that the police have over the years is the welfare of their officers,” he said.

He said only those who are well motivated would put in their best.

Disu described policing as demanding and high-risk, recalling that 140 officers were lost in one year during his tenure in the FCT.

“Our jobs are very difficult; men sleep out and a lot of people don’t have time to go back to their families.

“I’m lucky to be working with a president who has made up his mind to give us whatever we want,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the FEC meeting commenced shortly after the ceremony.

Those in attendance included Vice-President Kashim Shettima and Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume.

Others were the Chief of Staff, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila and Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Esther Walson-Jack as well as ministers.

Meanwhile the Inspector-General of Police (I-G) Olatunji Disu, on Wednesday unveiled his reform agenda for the Nigeria Police Force, declaring zero tolerance for misconduct, corruption, partisanship and abuse of power ahead of the 2027 general election.

Disu gave the warning on Wednesday in Abuja during his maiden conference with Strategic Police Managers, consisting of officers from the rank of Commissioners of Police and above.

“Let me state without ambiguity, there will be zero tolerance for partisanship, misconduct, or abuse of authority.

“Any officer found to have compromised neutrality, violated electoral laws, or acted outside approved rules of engagement will face swift and decisive disciplinary action, including prosecution where applicable.

There will be no exceptions and no excuses,” he said.

He said the responsibility of the Nigeria Police Force would become both heightened and non-negotiable as the 2027 general election approaches.

Disu said the credibility of the electoral process, the stability of the nation’s democracy, and the confidence of the Nigerian people would depend largely on the conduct of the Nigeria Police Force.

According to him, in the discharge of this duty as the lead agency in election security management, the police must be firm in enforcing the law, impartial in its decisions, professional in its conduct.

He said the force must be seen as strictly neutral in all electoral engagements and must secure the electoral process before, during, and after the elections.

The I-G said the force must protect democratic institutions, electoral officials, voters, and critical infrastructure, while ensuring that every Nigerian exercise their civic rights freely, peacefully without fear or intimidation.

He said crowd management and public order duties would be carried out with restraint, proportionality, and strict adherence to human rights and the rule of law.

Disu said the use of force, where unavoidable, must always be lawful, measured, and accountable.

“While we will work with the Armed Forces, sister security agencies, and the intelligence community, the Nigeria Police Force will retain and discharge its leadership role with clarity of command and responsibility,” he said.

He said he was aware that no Police Force could perform optimally if its officers were burdened by neglect, adding that, welfare of personnel would be a central focus of his administration.

According to him, issues of housing, remuneration, pensions, health, and overall well-being of officers would receive deliberate and sustained attention.

“We will pursue policies and partnerships that will improve living conditions and provide psychological and emotional support for our personnel.

“When officers are cared for, morale improves; when morale improves, performance follows,” he said.

Meanwhile Disu, has formally inaugurated a high-level Committee on State Policing to develop a workable framework for decentralised policing across the country, in fulfilment of the Federal Government’s resolve to reform Nigeria’s security system.

Inaugurating the committee on Wednesday in Abuja, he said the panel had one month to submit its report.

Disu described the initiative as a significant step toward strengthening Nigeria’s internal security architecture and deepening community-based policing.

According to him, the nation’s evolving security challenges demand innovative thinking, strategic collaboration and bold reforms.

He said the task before the committee, headed by Prof. Olu Ogunsakin, while Commissioner of Police Bode Ojajuni will serve as Secretary, was “both significant and timely,” adding that Nigeria must explore practical strategies to make policing more responsive to local realities and community needs.

Other members include CP Okebuchi Ogora, CP Suleiman Guma, CP Okechukwu Okagor, CSP Tolulope Ipimiso and CP Emmanuel Ojukwu (Rtd).

He said the committee has been tasked with developing a comprehensive framework that will enable state policing to operate effectively without undermining Nigeria’s national security structure.

He said the committee is expected to review policing models within and outside Nigeria, assess security needs in communities across the country, identify potential risks associated with decentralised policing and propose an operational structure for the establishment and coordination of State Police systems

He said that the committee will also examine key issues such as recruitment procedures, training standards, funding structures, resource allocation and oversight mechanisms required to sustain professionalism and public confidence in the policing system.

He said, if properly designed and implemented, state policing could bring law enforcement closer to communities, enhance local intelligence gathering and ensure quicker responses to emerging threats.

He said that decentralising certain policing responsibilities would enable state governments and local authorities address security challenges within their jurisdictions more effectively, while the Federal Government focuses on broader national security priorities.

Disu, however, reassured officers and personnel of the Nigeria Police Force that the proposed framework would not weaken the role of the federal police.

“The Nigeria Police Force will continue to play its constitutional role as the primary national law enforcement institution responsible for maintaining internal security across the federation,” he said.

According to him, the reform would allow the federal police to concentrate on complex and transnational crimes such as terrorism, organised crime, cybercrime, trafficking networks and other threats requiring national coordination.

“The vision we seek is one of synergy, not competition; partnership, not duplication,” he assured.

He urged members of the committee to carry out their assignment with diligence, professionalism and patriotism, noting that Nigerians were eager to see meaningful reforms in the nation’s security architecture.

He said that the committee’s recommendations would play a pivotal role in shaping the future of policing in Nigeria.

