AGF takes over prosecution of Malami, son over terrorism, firearms possession

The Attorney- General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, has taken over the prosecution of former AGF, Abubakar Malami and his son, Abdulaziz over alleged terrorism and illegal possession of firearms charges.

The Department of State Services (DSS) filed a five-count charge against Malami and his son at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

When the matter was called on Wednesday, the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF), Mr Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, told the court that the case file had been sent to the AGF.

“My lord, I was informed by counsel to the DSS that the case file has been transmitted to the office of the AGF,” Oyedepo said.

In view of the development, Oyedepo sought an adjournment to enable a review of the case file in order to take an informed decision.

For his part, counsel to the defendants, Mr Adedayo Adedeji, SAN, did not oppose the application for an adjournment.

He, however, said that if the matter did not proceed on the next adjourned date, he would be compelled to apply for the charge to be struck out.

Responding, the DPPF said that the defence’s proposed application was futuristic and premature.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik subsequently adjourned the case to March 10 for trial to begin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on the last adjourned date, the court admitted the duo to bail in the sum of N200 million each, with two sureties in like sum.

They were, however, ordered to be remanded at Kuje Correctional Centre pending the perfection of their bail conditions.

As part of the bail conditions, the judge said that one of the sureties must own landed property in Maitama or Asokoro, Abuja.

She ordered that the title documents of the properties be deposited with the Deputy Chief Registrar of the court, alongside valid international passports.

The sureties were also required to depose to affidavits of means and submit two recent passport photographs to the court.

Malami and his son were further ordered to surrender their international passports and submit recent passport photographs to the court.

NAN further reports that the DSS had arraigned the duo on a five-count charge bordering on terrorism and unlawful possession of firearms.

In the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/63/2026 Malami is accused of refusing to prosecute suspected terrorism financiers whose case files were forwarded to him while he served as AGF and Minister of Justice.

Malami and Abdulaziz were also accused of warehousing firearms at their residence in Gesse Phase II Area, Birnin Kebbi LGA of Kebbi State, without lawful authority.

In count one, the DSS accused Malami of knowingly abetting terrorism financing, while in counts two to five, the former AGF and his son are charged with unlawful possession of firearms.

