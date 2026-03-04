2027:No more opposition party in Plateau, says Governor Mutfwang 

26.3 C
by Editor02

–As Rufus Bature, 35 others emerged Plateau APC executives

From Daniel Dauda, Jos
Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, has stated that there is no more opposition on the Plateau as the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) is only contesting the 2027 elections against itself.
Governor Mutfwang expressed confidence that the people of Plateau trust the current administration, and they will support  them because they know government have their best interests at heart.
He made the pronouncement when APC delegates from 325 electoral wards in 17 local government area of Plateau converged at the Langfield leisure park to elect the state party executives.
The Chairman of Plateau 2026 APC statewide Congress Committee, Hon. Oscar Agyedo announced that pursuance to the APC constitution ” I hereby declared Hon. Rufus Bature as the chairman elect alongside other positions.
Daily Champion reports that Bature and other 35 executive members emerged winner through consensus.
Congratulating the elected officials, Governor Mutfwang acknowledged that they have  came in as the new leadership of APC in Plateau – “you belong to everyone, and no one person.
“From today, our loyalty is to the party and the state – not to individuals. Our loyalty is to the President and the people of Plateau State.
“Let’s be clear: party members alone don’t win general elections – there are many voters out there who aren’t party members. So what I want: in the next one month, every registered party member must bring ten new converts.
“From today, I’m charging you all as evangelists of the party. Go to every corner of your ward and persuade people to join us.
“APC is a platform, but the bigger platform is the interest of Plateau State. In 2027, we’re building a people’s party – and we’re using APC as the vehicle”, Mutfwang mentioned.
Responding shortly after taking the oath of allegiance, Plateau APC chairman, Hon. Rufus Bature who secured re-election bit will said this is an enormous responsibility bestowed on them.
He promised to live to the expectations as Plateau people expect nothing than excellence.
According to Bature,”the gospel of APC will go to the nuck and crannies of Plateau,and the party would perform an oversight and anybody who fail to discharge his responsibility appropriately the party will make recommendation for appropriate action.”
The new Plateau APC executive members would serve a three year tenure in tandem with the party constitution.

