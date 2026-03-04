2027: APC will win all elective positions in Nigeria, Gov Zulum assures party supporters

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state has assured delegates and party supporters that the All Progress Congress (APC) will win all the elective positions, including the presidency in the state.

Speaking during the All Progressives Congress (APC) State Congress yesterday which ushered in a new set of executive members in a peaceful and transparent manner., Governor Babagana Zulum said “APC remains the workhorse and, Insha Allah, the only party that will win all elections not only in Borno State but also in Nigeria,”

The 2026 congress, chaired by Mr. Jones Erue, saw a total of 1,560 delegates who attended the event held at the defunct Kashim Ibrahim College of Education, Maiduguri. produced 38 executive committee members by consensus, that will steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.

Addressing the delegates and other Party stakeholders, Governor Zulum declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) remains the “workhorse” of Nigerian politics and is well-positioned to win future elections in the state and across the country.

Zulum said the emergence of State Executive members by consensus demonstrated the unity of the APC in the state, which further vindicated Borno as one of the most united APC chapters in the country.

“Today’s election has shown that Borno State operates a unified system within our party hierarchy. We have no division in our party,” he added.

While acknowledging the support of Vice President Kashim Shettima, for laying a strong foundation for the party in the state, the governor congratulated the newly elected executives and assured them of the state government’s support, noting that former party officials would remain relevant within the APC structure.

“All former party executives from the state to the ward level will not be left behind. They will be streamlined into our party structure as ex-officio members and assigned other important responsibilities because of their immense contributions,” the governor added.

“We will not allow anybody without the required capacity to come and take over the affairs of the party. The party will remain resolute under my leadership and, Insha Allah, we shall succeed,” he emphasized.

The governor commended members of the Congress Committee for conducting a credible election, and equally praised party delegates for their loyalty and commitment.

Also, the APC Deputy National Chairman North, Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori, remarked that after due consultation, the party stakeholders collectively agreed to adopt consensus in line with the guidelines of the constitution of APC.

Speaking on behalf of the new executives, the State Chairman, Hon. Bello Ayuba, expressed gratitude to Governor Babagana Zulum for the strategic guidance and pledge to steer the affairs of the party in an accountable and transparent manner.

The congress was attended by former Governor, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff; Senate Chief Whip, Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno; Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume; Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan SAN; former Deputy Governors; six members of the House of Representatives; members of the state assembly; commissioners; APC officials and other stakeholders, as well as INEC officials.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2