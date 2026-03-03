Troops crush ISWAP fighters at midnight battles, recover heavy weapons in Borno

.Nutralise 2 terrorists, recover automatic rifle in Benue

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have crushed coordinated attacks by ISWAP terrorists on key military bases in Borno State, killing several insurgents and recovering heavy arms and ammunition in fierce overnight battles.

The troops of the Joint Task Force (North East), under Operation HADIN KAI, repelled the assaults on Forward Operating Bases at Mayanti, Gajigana and Gajiram between the late hours of February 28 and the early hours of March 1, 2026.

While troops at Gajigana successfully held their ground and maintained full control of the base, encounters at Mayanti and Gajiram ended in heavy casualties for the insurgents, with substantial combat equipment recovered.

At Mayanti on February 28, a large number of terrorists launched a heavy attack on the base. However, gallant troops stood firm despite intense enemy fire, while reinforcements fought through ambushes and Improvised Explosive Device (IED) threats to dislodge the attackers.

After the gun duel, troops recovered five terrorist corpses and a cache of weapons, including three PKT automatic anti-aircraft guns, two RPG-7 tubes, four AK-47 rifles, two FN rifles, three RPG bombs and large quantities of 7.62mm ammunition. Blood stains along the escape routes suggested that more terrorists may have escaped with gunshot wounds.

The military, however, confirmed that an officer paid the supreme price during the encounter.

Barely hours later, at about 1:15am on March 1, terrorists armed with PKT guns, rocket-propelled grenades and armed drones stormed the Forward Operating Base in Gajiram. The attackers were met with stiff resistance from determined troops, supported by air assets.

The terrorists were forced into a chaotic retreat, leaving behind three bodies along their withdrawal route. Troops also recovered four AK-47 rifles, five anti-tank bombs, three locally fabricated mortar bombs, one armed drone, six fully loaded 7.62mm NATO magazines, barbed wire cutters, specialised ammunition and poisoned arrows abandoned in flight.

One wounded soldier was immediately airlifted by a Nigerian Army Aviation helicopter for advanced medical attention.

In related offensive operations under Sector 2, troops engaged fleeing terrorists at Kayawa Village. The insurgents abandoned a tricycle, three motorcycles and five bicycles as they fled.

Troops also destroyed identified life-support structures used by the terrorists and arrested two confessed ISWAP logistics suppliers. Drugs and medical consumables meant for treating wounded insurgents were also recovered.

Similarly, during an ambush operation around Bulturam Corner and Dadingel in Gujba Local Government Area, troops neutralised two terrorists and recovered two AK-47 rifles, four AK-47 magazines and a bicycle, among other items.

Confirming the development, the Media Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, said:

“On 28 February 2026, FOB Mayanti came under heavy attack by a large number of terrorists. Gallant troops held firm despite intense enemy fire, as reinforcements fought through ambush and IED threats to rout the attackers. Exploitation confirmed five terrorist corpses and the recovery of three PKT automatic anti-aircraft guns, two RPG-7 tubes, four AK-47 rifles, two FN rifles, three RPG bombs and large quantities of 7.62mm ammunition, with blood trails indicating additional casualties.

“Similarly, at about 0115 hours on 1 March 2026, terrorists armed with PKT guns, RPGs and armed drones attacked FOB Gajiram but were repelled by determined troops supported by air assets. Three terrorist bodies were recovered along the withdrawal route, alongside four AK-47 rifles, five anti-tank bombs, three locally fabricated mortar bombs, one armed drone, six fully loaded 7.62mm NATO magazines, barbed wire cutters, specialised ammunition and poisoned arrows abandoned in flight.

“In related offensive actions under Sector 2, troops engaged terrorists at Kayawa Village, forcing them to flee and abandon a tricycle, three motorcycles and five bicycles. Troops also destroyed identified life-support structures, arrested two confessed ISWAP logistics suppliers and recovered drugs and medical consumables used for treating wounded terrorists. Additionally, during an ambush around Bulturam Corner and Dadingel in Gujba LGA, troops neutralised two terrorists and recovered two AK-47 rifles, four AK-47 magazines and other items. All locations remain firmly under own control.”

He reaffirmed that troops would sustain offensive operations until terrorist elements in the North-East theatre are completely dismantled

Meanwhile, Troops of Sector 1 of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) on Monday killed two terrorists in Benue and recovered an automatic rifle.

Lt Ahmad Zubairu, acting Media Information Officer, OPWS Headquarters Makurdi, confirmed this in a statement in Makurdi.

Zubairu said the troops achieved the feat during a combined confidence-building and fighting patrol along the Katsina-Ala–Zaki Biam Road.

The media and information officer said they acted on credible intelligence provided by the locals and swiftly mobilised to the scene in conjunction with operatives of the Benue State Civil Protection Guard.

“Upon arrival at the identified location, troops made contact with the suspected bandits.

“In the ensuing engagement, two of the terrorists were neutralised, while others fled into the surrounding bush with possible gunshot wounds.

“The troops exploited the area and recovered one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 magazine, eight rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, and a pair of green camouflage uniforms abandoned by the fleeing criminals,” he said.

Zubairu quoted the Commander of OPWS, Maj.-Gen. Moses Gara, as having commended the gallantry, professionalism, and swift response of the troops.

Gara said their proactive posture and commitment to duty continue to yield positive results in the fight against terrorism and banditry.

The commander expressed appreciation to members of the local communities for providing timely and actionable intelligence, which remained critical to operational success.

He encouraged residents to sustain their cooperation with security agencies and assured them of the military’s unwavering resolve to safeguard lives and property.