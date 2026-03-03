Taraba ,Benue state govts meet in Wukari towards finding lasting peace

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

In their unwavering commitment to peace and stability in Taraba and Benue states, the Governors of the two states, Dr Agbu Kefas of Taraba State and Rev Fr. Hyacinth Alia of Benue State, convened a high-level meeting aimed at finding lasting solutions to the persistent crisis affecting communities in the southern part of Taraba State.

The meeting, held in Wukari, brought together top government officials and key stakeholders from both states as part of renewed efforts to restore peace and strengthen collaboration between the neighbouring states.

Upon his arrival in Wukari, Governor Hyacinth Alia paid a courtesy visit to the Aku Uka and Chairman of the Taraba State Council of Chiefs, His Royal Majesty Dr Ishaku Adda Ali, to intimate him on the mission of the joint delegation.

Governor Alia explained that he led the Benue delegation to seek collaboration and synergy with the Taraba State Government and traditional institutions to bring an end to the lingering crisis.

He emphasized that lasting peace can only be achieved through collective efforts and mutual understanding between the two states.

He further noted that traditional rulers remain instrumental to any meaningful collaboration, stressing that traditional institutions play a critical role in conflict resolution and peacebuilding within their domains.

In his remarks, Governor Agbu Kefas reiterated his administration’s commitment to restoring peace in the affected communities, describing the joint meeting as a demonstration of the strong resolve of both states to tackle insecurity head-on.

The two Governors later proceeded to Abako and Chanchanji communities, where they met with internally displaced persons (IDPs) affected by the crisis.

They assured the displaced residents of enhanced security measures, provision of relief materials, and sustained government support to facilitate their safe return to their ancestral homes.

The visit forms part of broader efforts by both state governments to foster unity, strengthen inter-state cooperation, and ensure sustainable peace in the troubled communities.