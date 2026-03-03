25.2 C
March 3, 2026
Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Sit-at-home: Anambra govt reopens Nnewi market, warns traders

by Peter Anayo011

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

 Anambra state Government on Monday reopened the Nnewi New Motorcycle Spare Parts Market, it shut a week ego over non-compliance of the traders there to open the market every Monday for business, as the issue of Monday sit-at-home has ended.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Trade and Markets, Chief Evarist Uba, had earlier shut the market during a visit, faulting traders for defying the government order to open for commercial activities on Mondays.

During the visit, Uba had threatened that if after one week the traders failed to turn up for Monday business, he would extend the ban.

 The ban was lifted on Monday after the chairman of Nnewi North Local Government Area, Mr Echezona Anazodo visited the market and found huge compliance among the traders.

According to him, “I am  happy to see that traders complied with the order to resume for business.

“I want to believe that if there was even half of this turn out last week, the market would not have been shut down.

“But now that most of you have complied, we will go round the market and seal the shops of traders who failed to open.

“We don’t want a situation where the entire market would be shutdown just because of few traders, instead, those traders should bear their brunt themselves”, he said.

 

