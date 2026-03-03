Sanwo-Olu: Lagos APC to emerge national reference point

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday tasked the leadership of All Progressives Congress, APC in the State to ensure that the party becomes a national reference point.

Sanwo-Olu gave the charge shortly after the election of the State APC Exco that took place at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos Island.

Daily Champion reports that Lagos APC on Tuesday elected State executive members through affirmation.

Over 2,000 delegates who converged at the venue elected the new Exco through consensus where almost all the existing members were returned.

Sanwo-Olu said, “Today we can tell the nation that APC in Lagos is about uncommon standard.

We have demonstrated that the party is supreme, we have demonstrated that we have a single purpose.

This party structure is the best and is next to none.”

While appreciating President Bola Tinubu, the Governor noted, “we want to thank you for your leadership you have betrothed to us, for the tutelage we have received under your guidance and we have demonstrated that today.”

The Governor contunued, “We have demonstrated today with unity, we will continue to steer the leadership of the party.

“We have demonstrated in Lagos APC, we are a party that is based on fairness and equity.”

While congratulating the newly elected Exco, the Governor said, “You have the responsibility to take the party to a level that it becomes a national reference point that ensures inclusivity.”

He charged the Excos, “God will give you the enablement to take this party to a great level.

We have a lot of work ahead of us, this is just the beginning of the task.”

Lagos APC congress chairman from the national body, Stella Okotete, who conducted the election stated that the congress should be seen as a contest among family members and not enemies.

Okotete said, “Lagos State is the heartbeat of progressive politics. The strength of Lagos is the strength of our party nationwide.”

She added, “the congress is not a contest by enemies but a contest of a family united by ideology.”

She urged all the aspirants to demonstrate the spirit of sportsmanship: “Leadership in our party is service.”

She added, “unity remains out strength.”

In his vote of assurance, the party chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, said the party would continue to lead the way in delivering good governance and sustainable development for the people.

Ojelabi said, “I extend our deepest appreciation for your unwavering and infallible support for the party which has been instrumental to our success and growth.

“Your exemplary leadership and commitment to the advancement of Lagos State inspire us all to work, live, and thrive.”

He also appreciated members of the State Assembly for their dedication and commitment to protect democracy on a steady scale.

Ojelabi thanked members of the Governance Advisory Council, GAC for their guidance and counsel, which according to him was important in steering the affairs of the party.

Ojelabi noted, “I am filled with pride in all we have accomplished together, from strengthening our party structure to securing victories.

“We have demonstrated that APC is not just a party but a movement. A movement for progress, development, and the betterment of lives.

“However, my dear friends, as we celebrate today, we must also look ahead, the forthcoming election presents us with another opportunity to showcase the strength of our unity and the power of our collective resolve.

“This is a time for us to work together and ensure that APC continues to lead the way in delivering good governance and sustainable development of our people.”