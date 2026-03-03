Reps grill CAC registrar, demand number of registered companies in Nigeria

.As FAAN MD blames fire incident for the missing of documents

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Finance has grilled the Registrar-General Corporate Affairs Commission CAC and other heads of government agencies over low remittances of revenue to the federal government and has demanded documents relating to number of registered companies in the country.

Chairman of the House Committee, Hon.Dr.James Abiodun Faleke made the request on Tuesday in Abuja during the Committee Revenue Monitoring session with the relevant government agencies.

He lamented that the federal government is facing difficulties funding its annual budgets for the federation whereas many government agencies rake in billions of Naira from their internally generated revenues

The Committee told the CAC Registrar-General and other heads of agencies to provide the committee with all necessary documents relating to the number of registered companies operating in Nigeria and the remittances of revenue into the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the federal government from them.

Responding to the Committee Chairman, the Registrar-General Mr Husaini Magaji said that the agency does not have the accurate figure of all the registered companies as some documents relating to these entities have been removed from their files

He further stated that the agency have been consistently paying its Internally generated revenue to the consolidated revenue fund of the federal government

On the major sources of revenue to the agency, he stated that the major revenue sources includes business registration, incorporated trustees, mortgages, reservation of name, annual income filling and accreditation fees adding that they had remitted N23, 628,725.000.00

Nonetheless a member of the House Committee Hon.Stanley Olajide said that it is not acceptable to the panel that the agency does not have accurate record of all registered companies in the country.

Meanwhile,the Managing Director the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria FAAN Olubumni Kuku said that there was a fire incident in the agency that affected certain documents demanded by the House Committee

She apologized to the committee that the agency does not have the requested documents handy and demanded more time to present them as requested.

The House Committee Chairman Hon.Faleke therefore ruled that the CAC Registrar-General and other heads of agencies re-appear with all requested documents detailing their incomes as well bank statement of accounts from 2023- date and come back on Tuesday March 10, 2026.