Protect lives before power, Prof. Angaye tells political class

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenegoa

Professor Gesiye Angaye has called on Nigeria’s political leaders to place the welfare of citizens above personal ambition, warning that the nation is grappling with a profound moral and governance crisis.

Angaye, a professor of economics and former commissioner for planning and budget in Bayelsa state, lamented the worsening insecurity, hunger, unemployment, and poverty across the country, he expressed deep concern that while ordinary Nigerians endure daily hardship, many political leaders appear detached from the realities confronting the populace.

Speaking on monday in Yenagoa, the elder statesman from Okoloba in kolokuma/Opokuma local government area of Bayelsa state decried what he described as a disturbing contradiction, citizens mourn their dead and struggle for survival , while members of the political class engage in celebrations and premature political campaigns.

In a paper titled “Dancing on the graves of moral collapse, elite indifference, and the crisis of state responsibility in Nigeria,the nonagenarian scholar observed that widespread kidnapping banditry, and violence have left many Nigerians living in constant fear

He emphasised that the foremost responsibility of any government is the protection of lives and property.

When citizens cannot travel safely, farm without fear or send their children to school in security, he argued the government has failed in its fundamental duty.

Professor Angaye further maintained that hunger in Nigeria is not an unavoidable misfortune but the consequence of flawed policies, a nation endowed with vast reserves of oil and gas, fertile agricultural land and abundant human capital, he noted should not have millions of its people struggling to afford basic meals.

He warned that the climate of fear is silencing many Nigerians, who now hesitate to speak openly about the country’s condition for fear of harassment or intimidation.

Democracy, he said, loses its essence when citizens are unable to express their views freely, and silence must never be mistaken for consent.

The former commissioner lamented that politics in Nigeria has increasingly become a contest for power privilege, and personal enrichment rather than a platform for service and compassion.

According to him, human lives are treated as expendable, insecurity is politicised, poverty is exploited, and deaths are reduced to mere statistics.

He also criticised the early preoccupation with the 2027 elections amid widespread suffering, describing it as a troubling moral inversion in which the pursuit of power eclipses the preservation of life.

“This paper is written not out of hatred for Nigeria, he stated, “but out of love and responsibility, silence in the face of injustice is itself complicity; to speak calmly, truthfully, and courageously is both a civic and moral obligation.”

Professor Angaye urged governments at all levels to restore empathy to leadership, re-centre the sanctity of human life as the supreme value of the state, and rebuild trust between leaders and the led.

He concluded with a solemn warning: leaders and citizens alike must summon the moral courage to confront the nation’s challenges and resist the temptation to dance on the graves of the innocent, lest those graves collapse and others, in turn, dance upon theirs.