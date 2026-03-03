PDP to use only ward registration agents for seamless membership e-registration drive

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has deployed Ward Registration Agents (WRAs) across the country to facilitate the process of its membership e-registration drive.

This digital transition is aimed at modernizing membership enrollment and enhancing data accuracy across all wards nationwide.

The new system was designed for efficiency and precision, following a structured path from data entry to the issuance of official membership numbers.

According to the novel process introduced by the party, agents will be assigned unique login credentials specific to their wards, and they will be required to collect vital member information, including full names, gender, date of birth, residential address, NIN, and phone numbers of intended members.

The system requires a live or uploaded passport photograph, which will be cropped and saved directly within the interface, and a “preview” stage allows for a final review of all data to ensure accuracy before submission.

Upon successful submission, the system generates a unique PDP Membership Number for the new member immediately.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong Essien, disclosed that to maintain the integrity of the database, the PDP National Secretariat has emphasized that Identification, including NIN and phone numbers, must be exactly 11 digits, while state, LGA, and ward delimiters are pre-filled to ensure agents operate strictly within their assigned jurisdictions.

All state chapters are directed to submit the names and phone numbers of their respective Ward Registration Agents to the Directorate of Organization and Mobilization (DOM) as a matter of urgency.