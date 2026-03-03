27.6 C
Lagos
March 3, 2026
Trending now

Reps grill CAC registrar, demand number of registered companies in Nigeria

Obasa asks Lagos APC Excos to consolidate party’s achievements

Edo High Chief lauds Kaduna Gov’s commitment to inclusive leadership

AbdulRazaq, Fagbemi set agenda for Kwara 2027 as APC holds peaceful congress

IWD: Ecobank Nigeria unveils enhanced ‘Ellevate’ programme to accelerate growth for women…

A Trailblazer Of Our Time: Apostle Dr Samuel Chidiebere Godwin shines as…

PDP to use only ward registration agents for seamless membership e-registration drive

EFCC deepens collaboration with Army, DSS to tackle illegal mining, banditry, terrorism…

APC directs immediate swearing-in of elected executive committee members

Sanwo-Olu: Lagos APC to emerge national reference point

Champion Newspapers LTD
Politics

Obasa asks Lagos APC Excos to consolidate party’s achievements

by Peter Anayo01

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has congratulated the newly-elected executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lagos State Chapter, following the successful conduct of the party’s 2026 State Congress.

The congress, held on Tuesday, March 3, at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium (formerly Onikan Stadium), Lagos Island, produced a new set of party executives, with Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi and others returning as the substantive state chairman for another tenure.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Dave Agboola, and released shortly after the congress, Obasa commended the peaceful and transparent manner in which the exercise was conducted. He described Ojelabi’s re-election as a reflection of the confidence and trust reposed in his leadership by party members across the state.

The Speaker asked the Excos to consolidate the achievements of the party by deepening internal democracy.

“Pastor Ojelabi has shown remarkable dedication and vision in steering the affairs of our party in Lagos. His return as chairman is a well-deserved recognition of his efforts to strengthen the APC and ensure its continued success,” Obasa said.

The Speaker urged the new executives to work together in consolidating the achievements of the party, deepening internal democracy, and fostering unity among members. He emphasized that the APC in Lagos must continue to serve as a model of progressive governance and political stability in Nigeria.

Obasa also congratulated all delegates and stakeholders who participated in the congress, stressing that their commitment to the party’s ideals remains vital to sustaining its success.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Okpebholo sets up panel to probe Obaseki’s administration

Peter Anayo

SW NNPP Chieftain seeks justice for slain food vendor in Niger amidst anger, condemnation over incident

Peter Anayo

APC sweeps Ogun LG poll, wins all 20 chairmanships, 236 councillorship seats

NewChampion
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO