NCPC successfully concludes 2025 Main Pilgrimage Exercise with the safe arrival of the last batch of pilgrims

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

 

The Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) has successfully concluded the 2025 Main Pilgrimage exercise to Israel and Jordan.

According to the statement signed by the Deputy Director and Head, Media and Public Relations, Celestine Toruka stated that the last batch of Christian pilgrims arrived safely at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at 4:00 hours on March 3, 2026.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos this morning, NCPC Executive Secretary, Bishop Prof Stephen Adegbite, expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, for their support.

He stated, “Without the President’s support, we would not have been able to conduct the five pilgrimages conducted since my appointment two years ago.”

Bishop Adegbite affirmed that the Commission prioritizes the safety and comfort of Nigerian pilgrims.

He noted that the recent developments in the Middle East, including the imposition of a state of emergency in Israel, have led to the putting on hold of all pilgrimage exercises including the ones being conducted by the private pilgrimage operators until the situation normalizes.

The NCPC is monitoring the situation closely and appreciates the cooperation of stakeholders and the media.

Bishop Adegbite urged everyone to pray for peace in Jerusalem and the Middle East.

 

