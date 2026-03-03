Middle East Crisis: NiDCOM urges Nigerians to ignore statement on citizens safety emanating from them

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has said that its attention has been drawn to a statement credited to the Commission Spokesman, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, that there are no distress calls from Nigerians stranded in Middle East due to the ongoing crisis in the region.

The Commission in a release issued by the Director of Media and Protocols Mr Abdu-rahman Balogun in Abuja on Tuesday said that he never issued such a statement.

On the contrary, the Commission has actually received calls from a few Nigerians in Qatar, UAE, and Iran enquiring about preparations for evacuations when it becomes necessary.

The fact of the matter is that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working with all relevant agencies for appropriate steps while appealing to Nigerians in the affected countries to follow the travel advice as issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and contact the emergency numbers provided by the ministry.

Nigerians in affected countries should be rest assured that the federal government is monitoring the situation and would take necessary steps to ensure no Nigerian life is endangered.