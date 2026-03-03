IWD: Ecobank Nigeria unveils enhanced ‘Ellevate’ programme to accelerate growth for women entrepreneurs

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

Ecobank Nigeria has unveiled a significantly enhanced version of its multi-award-winning gender financing initiative, Ellevate by Ecobank, as part of activities commemorating International Women’s Day 2026.

The upgraded programme reinforces the bank’s long-term commitment to advancing women-led enterprises in Nigeria and across Ecobank’s pan-African footprint.

Originally launched to improve access to finance for women-owned, women-led, and women-focused small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) within its Commercial Banking segment, the enhanced Ellevate programme now adopts a broader, more inclusive structure. The new framework extends across all business segments, positioning Ellevate as a comprehensive ecosystem designed to address the structural financing and growth barriers faced by women entrepreneurs.

Speaking on the development, Managing Director of Ecobank Nigeria, Bolaji Lawal, said the enhanced programme further strengthens the bank’s ambition to be the financial partner of choice for women entrepreneurs.

“Since its launch in Nigeria in July 2021, Ellevate has delivered meaningful impact for SMEs and women-led businesses. This next phase deepens our value proposition and reinforces our resolve to remain the preferred financial partner for women entrepreneurs,” he said.

Under the expanded structure, beneficiaries will enjoy improved access to credit on competitive terms, including more flexible collateral considerations aimed at easing traditional financing constraints. Beyond lending, the programme integrates digital payment, collections, and cash management solutions to enhance operational efficiency and support scalability.

A core pillar of the enhancement is structured market access. Through the bank’s MyTradeHub online matchmaking platform and e-commerce enablement capabilities, women entrepreneurs will be better positioned to connect with customers and trade partners across Africa, facilitating cross-border expansion and participation in regional value chains.

The initiative also incorporates robust non-financial support mechanisms, including targeted training programmes, leadership development sessions, and knowledge-sharing platforms to strengthen managerial capacity and long-term sustainability. This is complemented by access to customised wealth management advisory services, integrated insurance solutions, and a loyalty framework offering commercial incentives through select retail and lifestyle partnerships.

Lawal noted that the programme aligns with Ecobank’s broader ambition to drive inclusive growth by empowering women as critical contributors to economic development.

“African businesswomen deserve world-class banking solutions that drive turnover, profitability, and sustainable growth. Our approach goes beyond financial inclusion to building an enabling ecosystem that enhances competitiveness and long-term resilience,” he added.

He further highlighted that Ecobank Nigeria consistently hosts flagship platforms such as Adire Lagos, Oja Oge, +234Art Fair, the Lagos Pop-Up Museum, SME Bazaar, and the Design & Build Exhibition, which provide prominent opportunities for showcasing and elevating women-owned businesses.

With this enhancement, Ecobank Nigeria deepens its strategic positioning in gender-lens financing while aligning with its wider pan-African mandate to advance financial inclusion, SME development, and regional trade integration.