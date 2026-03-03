Excitement as UBTH CMD, Ize-Iyamu revitalizes paediatric outpatient clinic

..As Edo gov joins mass protest against BEDC oppression, vows to break its monopoly.

CHRIS AKHABUE, Edo

The newly renovated Paediatric Outpatient (POP) Reception and Nurses Bay of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) was officially commissioned by Chief Medical Director, Prof. Idia Nibokun Ize‑Iyamu, on Monday, March 2nd, 2026, marking the culmination of recent enhancement efforts.

Professor Ize-Iyamu clarified that the newly renovated Paediatric Outpatient (POP) Reception and Nurses Bay was funded by internally generated revenue from patient services, demonstrating the hospital’s commitment to reinvesting in improved services.

She also emphasized that the renovation of the Paediatric Outpatient (POP) Reception and Nurses Bay is distinct from the Governor’s approved ₦2.5 billion legacy project to construct a modern Paediatric Centre, which aims to transform paediatric healthcare delivery at UBTH.

Speaking on the renovation work at the UBTH Paediatric Outpatient Clinic, Prof Ize-Iyamu said there was an urgent need for an improved reception and waiting area for paediatric patients and their caregivers.

Consequently, a commitment was made to address these shortcomings, with the renovation swiftly executed.

Prof. Ize-Iyamu emphasized that as a result of these improvements, paediatric patients and their caregivers, as well as their families, will now be welcomed into a considerably more inviting environment.

The CMD also noted that the renovation was aimed at creating a more child-friendly and comfortable environment, reducing anxiety for patients and their families.

She thanked the hospital staff, especially those in the Paediatric Department, for their dedication and hard work.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by hospital staff, dignitaries, and members of the community.

The event marked a significant milestone in the hospital’s ongoing efforts to improve the quality of healthcare services for children in the region.

The renovated facility is expected to greatly enhance patient experience and contribute to better health outcomes for young patients.

The Paediatric Outpatient Clinic enhanced certain features, redesigned seating, optimized illumination, and an ambiance thoughtfully tailored for children.

Further facilitating superior patient care, the Nurses Bay has also undergone significant enhancements.

Incidentally, Edo Governor, Monday Okpebholo, on Monday, vowed to break the monopolistic tendencies of the Benin Electricity Distribution Plc to ensure even distribution of power to the residents of the state.

He disclosed this when he made a stopover at the take off point of the protest of the “mass action against BEDC oppressions” put together by the “Organized Edo Against BEDC Oppressions” at the Benin City museum.

Governor Okpebholo said if more persons are allowed to go into the business of distribution of power like the telecommunication companies it will ensure efficiency as all will strive to put in their best to serve their customers better.

“I want to let you know that the only way we can fight them is to bring stakeholders into this business of distribution.

“I want to let you know, we’ll break the monopoly.

“That monopoly does not belong to one man. So, how do we do it? We have to operate like the way telecom operates, bringing different stakeholders, bringing different companies.

“We are going to have a meeting in my office tomorrow. We are bringing stakeholders together so that we can talk, engage them and see how we can bring in more investors into the business of light distribution.

So when that is done, all of us in the state will have enough light”, Okpebholo said.

Okpebholo who said he has come to join in the BEDC’s protest, admitted that everyone in the state is being short-changed by the company and that such must not be allowed to continue in the state.

“I was trying to find out what the issues are and I was told that you people are protesting, I said yes we are all youths.

Is that not so? Are we not? I have come to join you in the protest.

“When we are talking about short-changing Edo people, it’s all of us. My father in the village, your mother in the village, my brother in the city, all of us who are standing here. Is that not so? He asked rhetorically.

He told the protesters to send some delegates to join them up in a meeting with the stakeholders tomorrow at the Government House where issues relating to the BEDC would be discussed.

Earlier, Comrade Emmanuel Ogbidi, President, Network of Civil Society Organisations of Nigeria (NOCSON), told the governor that the residents of the state were tired of paying for darkness instead of light and over billing by the BEDC.

He noted that the residents of the state are not Father Christmas, so, the BEDC should live up to its billings.