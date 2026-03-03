Edo High Chief lauds Kaduna Gov’s commitment to inclusive leadership

The Enakhe of Irrua Kingdom, High Chief Chris Igene, PhD (third left), with the Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani (middle), and other members of the APC Congress Committees during the presentation of their reports on the recently concluded Local Government and Ward Congresses across Kaduna State.

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

The Enakhe of Irrua Kingdom, High Chief Chris Igene, has commended the Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, for his commitment to inclusive leadership that transcends political, ethnic, and religious divides.

High Chief Igene made the commendation after members of the APC Congress, Screening, and Appeal Committees paid a visit to Sir Kashim Ibrahim House for the formal presentation of their reports on the recently concluded Local Government and Ward Congresses across the state.

He noted that the Governor’s leadership style has continued to strengthen unity and broaden public confidence in Kaduna State.

The Enakhe who is a member of the Congress Committee, also affirmed that the successful conduct of the congresses across all 255 wards in the 23 Local Government Areas of the state stands as a testament to political maturity and institutional discipline.

According to him, Kaduna State has demonstrated that unity, dialogue, and respect for due process remain the strongest foundations for enduring political stability and growth.

High Chief Igene, who is also the initiator of the Okaijesan Development Initiative, emphasized that inclusive governance remains critical to sustaining peace and progress in the state.