DSS arrests suspect over attack on Obi, Oyegun, others in Edo

by Peter Anayo06

The Department of State Services have arrested a suspect named Udeme Sunday Stephen, believed to be linked to the attack on the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and some chieftains of the African Democratic Congress in Benin, the Edo State capital.

According to Channels Television, the secret agency arrested the suspect after a thorough investigation.

Our reporter  had reported that Obi and some party chieftains were attacked at the residence of a chieftain of the ADC, John Odigie-Oyegun, last Tuesday.

According to the National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Yunusa Tanko, the incident occurred shortly after they returned from the ADC secretariat, where they formally welcomed the 2023 LP governorship candidate for Edo, Olumide Akpata, into the party.

 

