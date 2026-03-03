APC directs immediate swearing-in of elected executive committee members

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has directed the swearing-in of all elected party executive committee members at the Ward, Local Government and State levels despite protests from aggrieved members who are contesting the outcome of the exercise.

The directive followed the successful conduct of congresses nationwide, where APC members elected their leaders in accordance with the party’s constitution.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, CON, announced this in a statement, urging the elected officials to be sworn in immediately or soon thereafter without unnecessary delay.

The party expressed gratitude to all members, stakeholders, and supporters for the peaceful conduct of the congresses, describing it as a testament to the party’s commitment to internal democracy.

Morka said the APC is confident that the elected officials will uphold the party’s values and work towards strengthening its presence across the country.

The swearing-in of the new executive committee members marks a significant milestone in the party’s efforts to consolidate its structures and prepare for future electoral contests.

The APC is committed to ensuring that its internal processes are transparent, inclusive, and democratic, and is working to build a strong and united party.

The party’s leadership has urged all elected officials to work collaboratively with the national office to achieve its goals and objectives.

The APC is optimistic that the new executive committee members will bring fresh ideas and perspectives to the party, driving growth and development.

The party looks forward to working with the new officials to build a stronger, more vibrant APC that will continue to serve the interests of Nigerians.