Women need to occupy top executive leadership positions across African hospitality- Deborah Olorundare

Deborah Olorundare is the Director of Conference & Events at Abuja Continental Hotel. She is a highly motivated executive in the Hospitality industry with a focus on Event management and an advocate for women’s inclusiveness in management and leadership. With a career spanning over two decades. She has also worked with other global brands such as IHG, Radisson, and Le Meridien. She is a member of SKAL International. In this International Women’s Day Celebration with the 2026 ‘Give to Gain’, Deborah spoke about the need for women in top leadership, challenges of the hospitality industry in Nigeria, and other issues. Ugo Amadi reports

What does International Women’s Day mean to you, and how do you think it should be celebrated in the workplace?

International Women’s Day is a powerful global platform to recognise the achievements, resilience, and limitless potential of women everywhere. To me, it is a call to action rooted in the 2026 theme “Give To Gain” — when we give respect, opportunity, mentorship, and visibility, we all gain a more equitable and prosperous society.

In the workplace, the most meaningful celebration goes beyond one day. It means embedding equity into daily operations: equal access to leadership pipelines, pay parity, and platforms where women’s voices shape decisions. At Abuja Continental Hotel, we honour IWD by turning giving into tangible progress — through mentorship circles, skill-building workshops, and visible recognition of women’s contributions year-round.

How does Abuja Continental Hotel’s celebration of IWD impact your work experience and motivation?

The hotel’s commitment to IWD deeply energises me. Knowing that leadership actively champions gender equality makes me feel genuinely valued and supported. Every year, our IWD initiatives remind me that my ideas, leadership style and vision matter. This sense of belonging translates directly into higher motivation, creativity and loyalty. Ans in 2026, when an organisation invests in “Give To Gain,” it creates a ripple effect — women thrive, teams perform better, and the entire business benefits.

What activities are planned to mark IWD at Abuja Continental Hotel, and what are you most looking forward to?

Abuja Continental Hotel will host a full day of impactful activities on 8 March 2026 under the theme “Give To Gain”. Highlights include:

A high-level panel discussion on women’s leadership in hospitality with industry trailblazers

A mentorship speed-networking session pairing emerging female talent with senior leaders

An exclusive women’s leadership luncheon and awards ceremony recognising outstanding female colleagues

I am most looking forward to the mentorship session. Watching seasoned professionals give their time, knowledge and networks to the next generation is exactly what the theme is about — and it always leaves me inspired.

Do you feel that women are valued and empowered in the hospitality industry, particularly at Abuja Continental Hotel?

Yes, I do — and Abuja Continental Hotel is leading by example. Women hold key leadership positions across departments, including mine as Director of Conference & Events. The organisation has deliberately created an environment where female talent is not only welcomed but actively developed and promoted. This is not tokenism; it is strategic and cultural. We see the results in our exceptional guest experiences and strong team performance.

Can you share examples of initiatives or policies that Abuja Continental Hotel has implemented to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment?

We have implemented several forward-thinking policies:A structured mentorship and sponsorship programme for high-potential women. Flexible working arrangements and enhanced maternity/paternity support, Mental Health and Awareness trainings,A zero-tolerance policy on harassment with clear, swift reporting mechanisms,What challenges do women face in advancing to leadership positions in the hospitality industry, and how can Abuja Continental Hotel address these challenges?

Common challenges include work-life balance pressures due to irregular hours, unconscious bias in promotion decisions, and limited access to high-visibility projects. At Abuja Continental, we address these through targeted interventions: transparent succession planning, flexible leadership pathways, and deliberate assignment of high-profile events to emerging female leaders. By continuing to offer fair and stretch opportunities for women in workplace, we are systematically removing barriers and building a stronger pipeline of women ready for executive roles.

How do you think women can support each other in the workplace, and what initiatives would you like to see implemented at Abuja Continental Hotel?

Women thrive when we lift as we climb. The simplest yet most powerful act is consistent advocacy — amplifying each other’s achievements, sharing opportunities, and offering honest mentorship.

I would love to see a formal “Women in Hospitality Circle” at the hotel: quarterly forums for peer support, cross-departmental knowledge exchange, and collective goal-setting. Building on the “Give To Gain” theme for 2026, this would create a sustainable support ecosystem that benefits every woman in our team

Have you experienced or witnessed any form of intimidation or harassment at work? If so, how was it addressed, and what measures can be taken to prevent it?

I am proud to say that I have neither experienced nor witnessed such behaviour during my tenure at Abuja Continental Hotel. This is a direct result of our robust zero-tolerance policy, regular training, and a culture where respect is non-negotiable. To prevent any occurrence, we must maintain continuous education, anonymous reporting channels, swift and transparent investigations, and visible leadership accountability. A safe workplace is the foundation of true empowerment.

What are some of the most significant achievements or contributions you’ve made to Abuja Continental Hotel, and how have they been recognized?

I am most proud of elevating our Conference & Events division into one of the premier venues in West Africa. Under my leadership, we have successfully hosted landmark international summits, MICE events and high-profile corporate gatherings that have significantly boosted the hotel’s reputation and revenue. My team and I also pioneered sustainable event practices and inclusive programming that have won industry recognition. These contributions have been acknowledged through internal leadership awards, public commendations from senior management, and the privilege of representing the hotel at global hospitality forums — recognition that fuels my passion to keep delivering excellence.

What message would you like to convey to the management of Abuja Continental Hotel and your colleagues on this IWD celebration?

To our visionary management: thank you for walking the talk on gender equality and for creating an environment where women can truly thrive. Your belief in transforming lives and setting a benchmark for the industry.

To my incredible colleagues — both women and men: let us continue to support, celebrate and champion one another. When we give respect, opportunity and encouragement freely, we gain a stronger, more successful hotel and a brighter future for all.

Finally, what are your hopes and aspirations for women’s empowerment and gender equality in the hospitality industry, and how can Abuja Continental Hotel play a role in achieving these goals?

My aspiration is to see women occupy at least 50% of executive leadership positions across African hospitality within the next decade.

Abuja Continental Hotel can — and is already — playing a pivotal role by becoming a model employer: implementing progressive policies, sharing best practices with industry peers, supporting women-focused initiatives in our community, and consistently “giving” platforms, resources and visibility to women. By doing so, we don’t just celebrate International Women’s Day — we actively build the equitable future the theme “Give To Gain” calls for.