Wike stands firm: Kingibe won’t return as FCT Senator

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr. Nyesom Wike has reiterated that Senator Ireti Kingibe will not be representing the FCT in the National Assembly again.

Speaking at a media briefing in Abuja on March 2, 2026, Wike emphasized his unwavering stance, stressing that public officials must be judged by their performance and accountability.

“Senator Ireti Kingibe won’t come back as senator of the FCT, and I still stand by it,” he stated bluntly.

Responding to claims by the senator that she had tried unsuccessfully to reach him, Wike dismissed the allegation.

“I don’t even know her number. I’m not the man who pretends. I don’t pretend,” he said. “Mark it today, March 2.

My report card will show. Your report card should also show. What did you do as a senator when you were?”

The FCT minister stressed that collaboration in governance must be rooted in measurable results, not sentiments.

“If I’m a senator, make sure you do well. We shouldn’t be taking ideas for granted,” he added.

Wike maintained that leadership must be judged by tangible impact in communities, particularly in satellite towns across the FCT, where he said residents deserve to see and feel government presence.

His latest remarks signal a deepening rift between the minister and the FCT lawmaker as political realignments gradually take shape ahead of future elections.

