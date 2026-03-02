Who is Anthony Success?

If you manage to scroll past TikTok, chances are you’ll stumble upon one of Anthony Success” Tiktoks. The Delta-born 22-year-old is quickly making a name for herself as the platform’s most prolific transition creator.

In her brief time on the app, the transition princess has amassed over 300,000 followers—and for good reason. Her thematic transition clips pull inspiration from industry darlings Purple Speedy and Crispal, and effortlessly capture the look of the For You Page (FYP).

Yet it’s Anthony Success’ accessible approach to transitioning that’s made his account a platform favorite. The TikTok star constantly replies to his comments, taking on lifestyle challenges in the chicest way possible. With a perfect stature, naturally, TikTok may be heading to recognize her, and she has attracted attention from the industry itself.

The star began her career in 2021 and was born on January 15, 2003, in Delta State, Nigeria. Her transitioning career has taken off since. She gained attention in 2022 for her style and keeps. Certainly, the best is yet to come for this rising star.

