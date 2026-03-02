32.3 C
Lagos
March 2, 2026
Trending now

Leo Stan Ekeh at 70; thanks Tinubu, Obasanjo, Nigerians, global tech community

Dangote Targets Steel, Power, Ports in New Industrial Push

Nigeria signs landmark $1.3bn Alumina deal with Africa Finance Corporation

From Red Gold to Green Renaissance: Palm Oil’s Return to Glory in…

Governor Mutfwang bags Silver bird 2025 man of the award, pledges commitment…

Women need to occupy top executive leadership positions across African hospitality- Deborah…

Who is Anthony Success?

Public hearing on Bill for an Act to provide for establishment of…

NELFUND extends student loan deadline amidst overwhelming response

Wike stands firm: Kingibe won’t return as FCT Senator

Champion Newspapers LTD
Entertainment

Who is Anthony Success?

by Peter Anayo09

If you manage to scroll past TikTok, chances are you’ll stumble upon one of Anthony Success” Tiktoks. The Delta-born 22-year-old is quickly making a name for herself as the platform’s most prolific transition creator.

In her brief time on the app, the transition princess has amassed over 300,000 followers—and for good reason. Her thematic transition clips pull inspiration from industry darlings Purple Speedy and Crispal, and effortlessly capture the look of the For You Page (FYP).

Yet it’s Anthony Success’ accessible approach to transitioning that’s made his account a platform favorite. The TikTok star constantly replies to his comments, taking on lifestyle challenges in the chicest way possible. With a perfect stature, naturally, TikTok may be heading to recognize her, and she has attracted attention from the industry itself.

The star began her career in 2021 and was born on January 15, 2003, in Delta State, Nigeria. Her transitioning career has taken off since. She gained attention in 2022 for her style and keeps. Certainly, the best is yet to come for this rising star.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Tayo Folorunsho’s vision for a safer Nigeria takes center stage at you against crime festival

Peter Anayo

Alowonle’s shooting: CSOs threaten mass protest, issue 7 days ultimatum to IGP……As NANS JCC Osun axis calls for thorough investigation  

Bisiriyu Olaoye

Pastor Jerry Eze leads New Year Prayer to unveil Cubana Millennium City, Asaba

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO