Vote credible leaders in 2027, Catholic bishop urges Nigerians

Bishop Michael Gokum of Pankshin Catholic Diocese in Plateau, has advised Nigerians to vote credible candidates during the general elections in 2027.

Gokum made the call at the launch of the 2026 Lenten Campaign of the diocese on Sunday in Pankshin.

Gokum, who said that the nation was currently facing series of challenges, said electing credible leaders at all levels would resolve the issues.

The bishop, who advised Nigerians not to vote along tribal, religious or political affiliation, said that only those with good vision would take the country out of its current challenges.

“Our situation in Nigeria is not getting better; insecurity is worsening, poverty rate is on the rise, people are dying of hunger and our roads have become death traps.

“The challenges are enormous, and so it’s only people of good conscience and men of integrity that can address these challenges.

“So, Nigerians must be wise in voting the right people in 2027; we are not concerned about tribe, religion or political party, but those who will address our current challenges,” he said

Gokum, however, advised Nigerians to pray and support leaders at all levels.

He also called on eligible Nigerians to take advantage of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) to obtain their voters card in order to vote leaders of their choice.

On the lenten campaign launch, the bishop said that the diocese seized the opportunity to raise funds to support the poor and less privileged ones in society.

“The Church, through it’s social arm, the Justice Development and Peace Commission (JDPC), has been supporting the poor and less privileged ones in the society.

“As usual, today we have come to raise funds that we will use in supporting humanity in 2026.

“Christians, Muslims and even pagans, not just Catholics, will benefit from the support we will provide,” Gokum said.

The bishop called on Christians to support the less privileged people in their communities, insisting that there is more blessings in doing so.

Earlier, Rev. Fr. Basil Kassam, the Coordinator of JDPC in the diocese, assured the people that the funds raised would be put to good use.

He explained that JDPC had supported crisis victims, constructed boreholes, supported rural farmers with inputs and provided interest-free loans to women, among others in localities within the diocese.

