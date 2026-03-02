Truck rams into tricycle in Lagos, kills 1, 3 critically injured

BRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has confirmed a fatal road traffic collision involving a truck laden with yam and a commercial tricycle, ‘korope’ at Aiyetoro Junction by the Traffic Light corridor in Epe, Lagos.

In a release signed by Adebayo Taofiq, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, preliminary findings revealed that the loaded truck (AGL 764 XB) coming from Ijebu-Ode, attempted a U-turn inward Eleko at the junction when the driver reportedly lost control and rammed into a stationary tricycle (SMK 127 QR) resulting in the death of one person and left three other occupants with severe injuries.

According to him, LASTMA operatives in conjunction with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Police, Lagos Fire and Rescue Service and military personnel who were on routine traffic management duties in the vicinity, responded promptly.

Taofiq disclosed that the emergency responders successfully extricated three critically injured victims from the mangled wreckage.

The FRSC conveyed the deceased and the injured victims to General Hospital, Epe, for medical attention and necessary procedures, while security agencies maintained order throughout the rescue exercise and facilitated the restoration of traffic flow.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the peaceful repose of the departed.

He further wished the injured a swift recovery and urged security authorities to undertake a comprehensive investigation into the underlying cause of the accident, with a view to ensuring that any individual found culpable faces due legal consequences.

