Tinubu needs second term to complete reforms, says Oyetola

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr Adegboyega Oyetola, says President Bola Tinubu needs a second term to complete ongoing reforms and stabilise Nigeria’s economy.

Oyetola, leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun, said continuity was crucial at this stage of national development.

In a statement on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media, Dr. Bolaji Akinola, Oyetola said the President required more time to further deliver democratic dividends.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that on Feb. 14, 2026, Oyetola led the Osun APC to endorse Tinubu at a reception in Osogbo.

According to him, the endorsement followed a careful assessment of the administration’s performance and reform agenda.

“Continuity is crucial at this stage of Nigeria’s development.

“A second term will enable the President to consolidate ongoing reforms, complete major infrastructure projects and fully stabilise the economy.

“President Tinubu has demonstrated courage, capacity and commitment to reposition Nigeria.

“What he needs now is time to complete the good job he has started,” Oyetola said.

He said Tinubu took difficult but necessary decisions at the beginning of his tenure to rescue the economy.

“President Tinubu took courageous and necessary decisions at the outset of his administration to rescue Nigeria’s economy from the brink of collapse.

“These bold fiscal and monetary reforms were not easy, but they were inevitable to stabilise the system and restore confidence.

“Today, we are witnessing improved revenue generation, greater transparency in public finance and renewed investor confidence in our economy,” he said.

Oyetola noted that infrastructure development remained central to the administration’s strategy.

“The President has prioritised massive investments in roads, rail, ports and energy infrastructure across the country.

“These strategic projects are expanding economic opportunities, enhancing connectivity and stimulating job creation nationwide.

“They are laying a solid foundation for sustainable growth and long-term national development,” he said.

The minister also commended the President’s social welfare initiatives.

“While pursuing reforms, the administration has not lost sight of the welfare of ordinary Nigerians.

“Through targeted intervention programmes, student loan initiatives and support for small and medium-sized enterprises, the government is cushioning reform impacts.

“This demonstrates that the President is not only reform-minded but also compassionate and people-focused,” he said.

Oyetola added that security coordination had improved under Tinubu’s leadership.

He said increased support for law enforcement was strengthening national stability.

The minister assured that APC members in Osun were fully aligned behind Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Oyetola also expressed confidence that the APC governorship candidate, Asiwaju Bola Oyebamiji, would win the Aug. 15 election in the state.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2