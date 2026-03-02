The assassination attempt on Obi, Oyegun and the lessons learnt

The reported gun attack and condemnable assassination attempt in Benin City, the Edo State capital targeted at notable politicians, Peter Obi and John Odigie-Oyegun of opposition African Democratic Congress, ADC, is rather more than a troubling headline.

It is indeed a dangerous dimension in Nigeria’s democratic journey ahead of the 2027 general election.

Peter Obi, who ran for election as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in 2023, a platform with which the Nigerian youths attempted to raise a voice and bring about a real change is not like a typical politician.

Obi is undoubtedly the credible face of genuine opposition politics and a possible alternative figure to the seat of power hence the gun attack by hoodlums on the Edo ADC secretariat and the residence of Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, a former governor of Edo state on a day the party received some decampees, should not be treated with levity by the relevant security agencies.

It is obviously an attempt at suppressing opposition and we strongly condemn the attack by gunmen. Nigeria’s democracy must at all cost be saved from this Gestapo approach to grabbing power.

Elections in Nigeria have too often been characterized by a familiar and dangerous companion — violence. From ballot snatching to intimidation, thuggery to outright bloodshed, past political contests have regrettably turned out to be deadly rather than civic exercises. That such an ugly incident could erupt in broad daylight without any arrest of the perpetrators, less than a year to the general election, is both ominous and totally unacceptable.

Benin City is not just any political theatre. Edo State has, in recent years, been a crucible of intense political realignments and fierce rivalries. Therefore, the perceived or real alignment of political heavyweights such as Obi and Oyegun inevitably raises stakes in the contest for the political soul of the state.

But we strongly believe that no ambition, no alliance, and no grievance could justify the brandishing of sophisticated weapons in a democratic space.

We challenge the Executive Governor of Edo State, Sen. Monday Okpebholo and the security agencies to leave no stone unturned in arresting the hoodlums who unleashed the violence especially given the governor’s previous warning to Obi and other prominent politicians that they shouldn’t visit the state without notifying him.

Indeed Okpebholo’s declaration then that Obi is not safe to visit the state without his express permission and approval was unwarranted. Again, the State Commissioner for Information, Prince Kassim Afegbua, re-inforced this unconstitutional and illegal position of Edo government when he linked the recent attack to the failure of Obi to inform and obtain the permission of the governor before visiting Benin City. This is completely unacceptable and has no constitutional or legal basis and must not be.

Firstly, early violence preceding the 2027 general election signals the possible normalization of political aggression. When guns boom before campaigns officially begin, it emboldens desperate actors who believe power is won not by persuasion but by force. That trajectory erodes voter confidence and discourages participation — especially among women, youth and the elderly who are most vulnerable during unrest.

The voter apathy which characterized the area council election in Abuja where about 14 per cent of registered voters turned out to cast their votes for whatever reason, is a bad development which must not be allowed to signpost 2027 polls.

Secondly, such attacks in our view, deepen mistrust among political actors. Nigeria’s fragile party system already struggles with defections, ideological fluidity and personality-driven politics. Injecting violence into that mix fuels retaliation, heightens suspicion and risks triggering a spiral that security agencies may find difficult to contain as we move closer to 2027. The fear of Nigeria tilting towards a one party state compounds the freedom and safety of any pocket of opposition. This is not what the country desires going forward.

Thirdly, the ugly incident has put the security institutions on red alert on what may unfold in months ahead. Consequently, the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies must treat the Benin incident not as an isolated clash but as a test case.

We demand a swift, transparent investigation, arrest and prosecution of the masterminds regardless of their political affiliation to send a powerful signal that impunity will not define our current journey to the 2027 general election following the release of the revised timetable by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Political leaders themselves must lower the temperature. Words matter. Rhetorics that framed opponents as enemies or existential threats promote violence. Leaders must call their supporters to order, not merely in perfunctory statements but through consistent messaging and conduct.

Civil society organisations and the media also have a responsibility to promote peaceful electoral process and issues-based campaigns. Early warning systems, community peace pacts, and sustained voter education must begin now, and not wait untill a few months before ballots are cast. One major lesson from past elections is clear: prevention is cheaper than post-conflict reconciliation.

As 2027 general poll approaches, Nigerians deserve campaigns defined by ideas — on inflation, unemployment, insecurity, power supply and governance — not by gunshots in city streets. Democracy is weakened not only when votes are stolen but when fear stalks the political arena.

The assassination attempt on Obi, Odigie-Oyegun, who was also a former national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and their teeming supporters in Benin City, should therefore be seen as a red flag — a warning that the road to 2027 could become perilous if urgent steps are not taken by relevant agencies to safeguard the transition. It is a moment for sober reflection by politicians, vigilance by security agencies, and insistence by citizens that power must flow from the ballot, not the barrel of a gun. So, if Nigeria is to deepen its democracy, then the forthcoming general election must not be marred by violence and bloodshed but should be conducted under a peaceful and stable atmosphere where every vote must count and be counted. The time to act is now.

