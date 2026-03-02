26.8 C
Lagos
March 2, 2026
Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Tears as Soludo commences demolition of Onitsha Main Market despite court order

by Peter Anayo09

.Scavengers make brisk business

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

It was all cries and wailing as Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, in the early hours of today, precisely 1am Sunday, commenced the demolition of the Onitsha Main market despite a court order not to demolish the market pending the determination of a substantive suit.

Champion correspondent gathered that as at 12.30 am security operatives that included, military, Nigeria Civil Defence. Corps and Agunechember security outfit barricaded the roads leading to the market prior to the demolition.

As at 12pm Sunday, shops at Johnson street and some parts of the Gwomgworo (major structure, of the market have been pulled down and extended to lines within the market.

Narrating his ordeal in the hands of security operatives, a trader at the market, Okeke Akasim said, “I rushed to evacuate my wares at 2am when I heard that they have started demolishing Main market and on getting close, a security man said I must ‘settle’ him before passing and I gave him #500.

“When I got close to my shop it was already demolished with the wares there and I collapsed and on regaining consciousnes managed to leave without a pin from my shop, ” he stated.

Another trader who pleaded anonymity stated that, ” in my presence the iron structure of my shop was sold by a vigilante operative despite my plea to him. He asked me why I did not comply with the order that we should remove our wares within 14 days.”

Scavengers are reported to have made brisk business as shops with iron features are ready made wares for the scanvegers at give away prices.

It is obvious that traders at the Main market who will come to  the market on Monday will not be allowed to enter the market as it had been barricaded by security operatives who took over the market since weekend till the time of filing this report.

 

 

