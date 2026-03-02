Shared Prosperity: How Lovebite Showered ₦320m to Workers and Customers in a Season of Thanksgiving

By Kasie Abone

In a business environment where many companies struggle with rising operational costs and shrinking margins, Lovebite Foods and Beverages Limited has chosen a different path; one that places people at the centre of profit.

Within the space of its annual thanksgiving celebrations held in January 2026, the Nnobi, Anambra State-based premium bread manufacturer returned a combined ₦300 million to those it describes as its “first partners”, it’s workers and customers. While employees received over ₦130 million at the company’s Staff Thanksgiving and Appreciation Gala Night, the following day, loyal distributors and customers went home with ₦170 million in performance-based rewards at the 2026 Annual Customer Appreciation Event.

Together, the twin ceremonies tell a larger story, one of structured savings, shared prosperity and a corporate philosophy rooted in gratitude.

Rewarding the Workforce:

The staff thanksgiving ceremony, held at the company’s premises, drew current and retired employees, family members, well-wishers and members of the media. The evening began with a Holy Mass, where management and staff offered prayers in gratitude for a successful business year and sought divine direction for the new one.

The reflective tone soon gave way to celebration as cash rewards were presented to employees recognised for dedication, discipline and outstanding performance. Individual awards ranged from ₦500,000 to over ₦30 million.

Chief Executive Officer, Innocent Nwosu, described the ₦130 million payout not as charity but as an intentional investment in human capital.

“This is not money taken from profits alone. It is money deliberately set aside on behalf of the workers,” he said. “We are sowing into their lives so that we can reap commitment, hard work and honesty.”

According to him, the fund was accumulated through structured monthly deductions from workers’ salaries over a 15-month period, from September 2024 to December 2025, after statutory taxes had been paid. When the pool reached ₦100 million, it was invested by the bank, yielding over ₦50 million in returns within seven months and pushing the total value beyond ₦200 million.

Though originally conceived as retirement benefits, part of the accrued interest was used to reward exceptional staff across departments, without affecting their gratuities. Nwosu assured that retired staff had been fully paid and that current beneficiaries would still receive their complete retirement entitlements.

A consultant to the company, Prof. Pat Mbanefo, described the workforce as the backbone of Lovebite’s expanding brand presence, noting that the reward was a deliberate investment in people. From the workforce, a corps member, Ezinne, praised the company’s welfare culture, describing it as a workplace many young Nigerians would aspire to join.

₦170m for Customers and Distributors:

The spotlight shifted to Lovebite’s distribution network the next day. At the 2026 Annual Customer Appreciation Event which also doubled as a thanksgiving celebration, over 200 partners, mega distributors, depot managers and union representatives gathered in what the company called a “family feast” of gratitude.

This time, a whopping ₦170 million in cheques was presented strictly on performance metrics tied to yearly sales volumes and brand expansion.

Among the top beneficiaries were Mrs. Ruphina Ezenwuli, who received ₦8,682,740; Mr. Longinus Okoye, ₦7,579,000; Benchuks, ₦6,963,360; Owerri Mega Depot, ₦6,306,630; and Abakaliki Mega Depot, ₦5,996,820.

Mrs. Ezenwuli, a major distributor based in Enugu State, emerged the highest prize winner receiving over ₦8 million. Overwhelmed with emotion, she attributed her success to dedication and divine grace.

“When I got to Enugu, I discovered the bread was being sold at very high prices. I decided to collect and sell at the approved prices. From there, by God’s grace, we penetrated the market. Anybody who comes to our depot must get bread,” she said.

For Nwosu, the philosophy behind the customer reward mirrors that of the workers’ scheme: structured discipline and collective celebration. Drawing inspiration from literary icon Chinua Achebe, he noted:

“In Igbo culture, everyone can see the moon from his own house, but there is special joy when people gather in the village square to celebrate together.”

He explained that beyond product sales, the company has built a financial structure that enables distributors to save small margins consistently. “If you save ₦10 per loaf, it may look small. But can you keep that ₦10 till the end of the year? We created a structure that helps them save and then we return it to them,” he said.

Beyond Profit: Community Impact

Lovebite’s model extends beyond internal stakeholders. The company reportedly supplies 20,000 litres of free water daily to surrounding communities and supports more than 60 orphanages with over 1,000 loaves of bread weekly.

Despite these initiatives, operational challenges remain. For six years, the company has relied heavily on generators due to power supply issues, while poor road infrastructure continues to affect distribution efficiency. Yet Nwosu insists that reinvesting in partners is strategic, not extravagant.

“At the end of the day, people may think you are spending money. But what you have done makes it easier to make that money back without much stress. When people are motivated, the business grows,” he said.

A Model of Shared Value:

From the solemnity of the thanksgiving Mass to the jubilant presentation of oversized cheques, one message resonated clearly: partnership at Lovebite is not symbolic, it is structured and measurable.

By returning ₦300 million to workers and customers within one season, the company has positioned itself as an example of how profitability and compassion can coexist. Its annual “Naira Rain” has evolved into more than a ceremony; it is a statement of values that deliberately shares prosperity across the production line, the distribution chain and the wider community.

In an era of economic uncertainty, Lovebite’s thanksgiving may well represent a quiet but compelling model of corporate governance; one where growth is collective, discipline is rewarded and success is celebrated together.

Osun 2026: Beyond the rhythms!

By Ayodele Oludare

Let’s not deceive ourselves. When August 15 comes around, we aren’t just going to the polls to thumbprint a ballot and go home to celebrate with jollof rice. For those of us living in Osun, this 2026 election is about survival, plain and simple. We’ve spent the last few years clapping and cheering for a “dancing” style of politics that has left our state’s coffers thin and our roads dusty. The question is: are we going to keep the party going while the house is on fire, or are we ready to put a real administrator in Abere?

​

Looking at the APC today, it’s clear the party has finally woken up. Since the December primaries, the momentum behind Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji – our own AMBO – has become a movement.

​

For too long, leadership here has been a social media contest. Everywhere you look, it is TikTok clips and cameras. But where is the actual work? It is commonsensical that Osun’s State’s economy can’t be fixed with “likes” and vibes. We are at a breaking point. We need a “technician” – someone who knows how to open the ledger, look at the debt, and find a way out without running to borrow more money every week. That is AMBO’s specialty.

Day in, day out, we also talk about being an Omoluabi, but what does that mean if we value entertainment over competence? People only stay distracted by a show for so long before they realize their pockets are empty. Right now, in Osun, the much-preached virtue of Omoluabi must come to the forefront in the public discourse. Omoluabi ethos is crucial and needed for political gladiators to show maturity, and accept the institutionalized role of the public institutions, such as the Court of Law, law enforcement Agencies. Interestingly, while the current administration is busy with the “spectacle,” AMBO is bringing the substance. He isn’t guessing.

As a two-term Commissioner for Finance, Oyebamiji is the only one who truly knows the “mathematics” of this state. He faced our debt profile when others were hiding. In the Gboyega Oyetola-led administration, his strict oversight of the state’s finances ensured Osun met the rigorous criteria for the World Bank’s State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability, and Sustainability (SFTAS) programme. This success earned the state a significant grant alongside 24 other states – a crucial lifeline that allowed the government to pay full salaries and pensions promptly, even amidst the biting economic hardships of that period.

AMBO knows one can’t build a house on sand. For this reason, his brand of politics isn’t some fancy PR theory; it’s about the quiet dignity of getting things done. While some are only interested in sharing “stomach infrastructure” that doesn’t last a day, Oyebamiji wants to build a system where an Osun man can actually stand on his own two feet.

Even our elders talk about Aarin-Gungun – that middle path. Abiodun Komolafe hit the nail on the head in one of his interventions: we need “thinking innovators,” not just political “deal-makers.” Look at what Oyebamiji did at the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA). He took a sleeping agency and turned it into a wealth-creator. He didn’t do it with noise; he did it with discipline and foresight. He knows how to turn dormant assets into money. That’s the financial skill we need so we can stop begging for FAAC crumbs every month in Abuja.

​This 2026 race isn’t just about party lines; it’s about whether we want to keep borrowing to survive. The winner shouldn’t be the best dancer; it should be the man who can look a civil servant or a youth in the eye and prove his future is safe. AMBO knows how to bring in real investment, not just “MoUs” that end up as waste paper.

​

The APC in Osun learned a bitter lesson in 2022. Seeing the party rally around AMBO now shows that the infighting is dead. Osun APC is now a united front. And let’s be practical – having a governor who is a trusted, long-term associate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a game-changer. It means Osun will soon stop being an “orphan” state. It also means federal support for Osun farmers and its infrastructure will actually reach the good people of the state.

​As August 15 gets closer, the drums will get louder. But we shouldn’t let the music confuse us. At a time like this, we must ask: do we want a 20-year prosperity plan, or someone who just dances around the problem? Without doubt, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji is the architect we need. He is the bridge to the Osun we all dream of. When the final vote is counted, the man who offers real wealth – not just a show – will be the winner. That man is AMBO. It’s time to get back to work. Our children are watching!

​●Oludare wrote from Okuku, Osun State.