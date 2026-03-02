26.8 C
Sen. Oluremi Tinubu , Akpabio, others at the commissioning of Nat’l Assembly Christian Chapel in Abuja

L-R… Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume; Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu; former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd); First Lady, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, and Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during the commissioning of the National Assembly Christian Chapel in Abuja.

L-R… Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu; former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd); First Lady, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, and Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during the commissioning of the National Assembly Christian Chapel in Abuja… PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

 

