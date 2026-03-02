Rotary Club holds Nigeria’s maiden fellowship on a moving train

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on Sunday played host to the Rotary Club of Ota as the club made history by hosting Nigeria’s first-ever Rotary fellowship on a moving train, setting a remarkable benchmark for innovation in civic and humanitarian engagement.

According to a release signed by Callistus Unyimadu, NRC’s Chief Public Relations Officer, the event brought together members of the club aboard a moving train for fellowship, leadership interaction, and strategic discussions centered on service to humanity, climate action, and sustainable community development.

The fellowship was led by the President of the Rotary Club of Ota, Mr. Charles Umukoro, alongside members of the club’s executive and general membership.

Key officers present at the historic gathering included Vice President Bisi Seleso, Pioneer President Olumide Adebiyi, Treasurer Olumide Omotola, President-Elect Fatai Wasi, and the club’s doyen and oldest serving member, Dr. Kele Abolaji, among other distinguished Rotarians.

A major highlight of the occasion was the visit of the Railway District Manager, Engr. Rasheed Adedeji, who warmly welcomed the Rotarians on board. His presence underscored the significance of the event and further strengthened the cordial relationship between the railway management and the Rotary Club.

In a symbolic moment reflecting shared values of service and partnership, Engr. Rasheed Adedeji was formally inducted as a member of the Rotary Club of Ota following his welcome address, adding prestige and deeper institutional collaboration to the landmark fellowship.

NRC noted, “Beyond its historic setting, the event reinforced Rotary’s enduring commitment to environmental sustainability and climate action. As part of this commitment, the club commenced a large-scale tree-planting exercise today, 28 February 2026, aimed at contributing meaningfully to climate change mitigation and environmental protection within the host communities.

“The moving-train fellowship was widely described as symbolic of progress, innovation, and forward movement—values that align closely with the transformation agenda of the Nigerian Railway Corporation. With this landmark initiative and the launch of its environmental intervention, the Rotary Club of Ota has firmly positioned itself as a trailblazer, redefining how fellowship, service, and impact can be creatively achieved in Nigeria.”

The Corporation stated that it remains committed to supporting initiatives that promote national development, environmental sustainability, and community advancement, while showcasing the railway as a safe, modern, and strategic platform for engagement.

