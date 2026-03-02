Peppe Terra supports consumers’ quest for impressive cooking

COMFORT EKELEME

Chief Marketing Officer at TGI Group, Probal Bhattacharya, has said that Peppe Terra Cooking Paste was created to give cooks the assurance that every meal will deliver on taste, aroma, and experience.

Bhattacharya in a statement said one of Peppe Terra’s defining qualities is its versatility, adding that it adapts effortlessly across local and contemporary dishes, serving as a dependable base for soups, stews, sauces, rice dishes, and marinades.

He said, “Making an impression is about consistency and confidence. When food leaves a lasting impression, it goes beyond nourishment; it becomes memorable. Peppe Terra helps you cook meals that are noticed, remembered, and appreciated.

“Whether preparing a simple weekday dinner or a celebratory meal, cooks can rely on Peppe Terra to complement both creativity and tradition. It is the kind of ingredient that moves seamlessly with a cook’s imagination.

“Beyond taste, Peppe Terra supports confidence in cooking. It removes the uncertainty of measuring, blending, and adjusting multiple ingredients, helping cooks achieve dependable results across different meals and occasions.

“Peppe Terra Cooking Paste is expertly crafted from a blend of wholesome herbs, spices, and seasonings to elevate your cooking experience. Designed to ensure every meal delivers bold, consistent flavor, thickness, and aroma, Peppe Terra leaves a lasting impression with every dish,” he said.

Perfect for modern households, Bhattacharya maintained that Peppe Terra is versatile and easy to use.

He said, “Whether you’re cooking for family or hosting guests, especially those you want to impress. Peppe Terra simplifies the process, delivering impressive, great-tasting meals without the hassle.

“Peppe Terra comes in attractive and easy-to-open consumer packs of 180g Doy-Pack and 55g sachets and is available in stores near you. Cook to Impress! Peppe Terra,” he added.

Cooking today, has grown far beyond the act of simply filling the belly and has become a means of expression, a marker of care, and a way to create lasting memories.

Also, meals are not judged by how long they take to prepare but by how they taste, how they smell, and how they make people feel.

For home cooks, mothers, and professional chefs alike, this shift has redefined what it means to cook well, while the modern kitchen has evolved from being just a place of routine to a space where impressions are formed.

Interestingly, Peppe Terra Cooking Paste was created for cooks who understand that taste is not accidental. It is intentional. It is layered.

Crafted from a rich blend of wholesome herbs, peppers, spices, and seasonings, Peppe Terra brings together ingredients that traditionally take time to wash, slice, blend, and balance.

Rather than complicating the process, Peppe Terra simplifies it, offering a consistent flavour base that allows cooks to focus on creativity, presentation, and experience.

The strength of Peppe Terra lies in its composition. Its carefully selected ingredients work together to deliver depth, natural thickness, and a rich aroma that announces itself as soon as it touches the pot.

In soups and stews, it forms a flavourful foundation that builds gradually. As a jollof rice base, it provides balance and richness, allowing each grain to carry flavour without overpowering the dish. The result is food that feels deliberate and well-rounded.

