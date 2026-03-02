32.3 C
Lagos
March 2, 2026
Trending now

FCT council polls:  EFCC electoral fraud arrests, a pointer to 2027 election…

Nigeria calls for de-escalation, restraint in the Gulf Region

Shared Prosperity: How Lovebite Showered ₦320m to Workers and Customers in a…

Geometric Power: “Abia Electricity Regulator Inspires Confidence”

CP Ikioye Orutugu: Between Tactical Force and Human-Centred Policing in Anambra

Leo Stan Ekeh at 70; thanks Tinubu, Obasanjo, Nigerians, global tech community

Dangote Targets Steel, Power, Ports in New Industrial Push

Nigeria signs landmark $1.3bn Alumina deal with Africa Finance Corporation

From Red Gold to Green Renaissance: Palm Oil’s Return to Glory in…

Governor Mutfwang bags Silver bird 2025 man of the award, pledges commitment…

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Nigeria calls for de-escalation, restraint in the Gulf Region

by Peter Anayo05

 

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Federal Republic of Nigeria has expressed deep concern over the rising tensions in the Gulf region and the risk of further escalation with potentially grave consequences for regional and global stability.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mr. Kimiebi Ebinefa on Sunday in Abuja

Nigeria he said calls on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and refrain from actions that could intensify hostilities, and prioritise dialogue over confrontation.

It urges strict adherence to the provisions of the United Nations Charter and the Geneva Convention, particularly taking into cognizance the respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

In this regard, Nigeria emphasizes the imperative of restraint in the use of lethal force, to prevent further loss of civilian life and avoid any actions that could undermine or abrogate established norms of international law.

The preservation of the existing legal architecture that regulates and limits the use of force remains essential to the protection of victims, the safeguarding of civilian populations, and the maintenance of international order.

As a longstanding advocate of non-alignment, multilateralism, and constructive engagement, Nigeria supports renewed diplomatic efforts within established international and regional frameworks to resolve the crisis.

We welcome initiatives aimed at confidence-building, mediation, and dialogue, and encourage all stakeholders and parties in the conflict to pursue peaceful resolution in the interest of collective security and shared prosperity.

The Government of Nigeria the release said stands in solidarity with the international community in its call for calm and remains steadfast in its conviction that sustainable peace can only be secured through diplomacy, mutual respect, and faithful adherence to international law.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

NDDC’s Project Hope Delay: Firm launch’s Music Arts Event to pacify N/Delta youths

Editor

We recorded 2,866 attacks, 1,107 deaths, 27,330 farms destruction from 2001 to March 2025-Plateau Rigwe Nation 

Peter Anayo

Broadcast Organisations Honour Gov Diri’s Spokesman

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO