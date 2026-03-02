Nigeria calls for de-escalation, restraint in the Gulf Region

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Federal Republic of Nigeria has expressed deep concern over the rising tensions in the Gulf region and the risk of further escalation with potentially grave consequences for regional and global stability.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mr. Kimiebi Ebinefa on Sunday in Abuja

Nigeria he said calls on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and refrain from actions that could intensify hostilities, and prioritise dialogue over confrontation.

It urges strict adherence to the provisions of the United Nations Charter and the Geneva Convention, particularly taking into cognizance the respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

In this regard, Nigeria emphasizes the imperative of restraint in the use of lethal force, to prevent further loss of civilian life and avoid any actions that could undermine or abrogate established norms of international law.

The preservation of the existing legal architecture that regulates and limits the use of force remains essential to the protection of victims, the safeguarding of civilian populations, and the maintenance of international order.

As a longstanding advocate of non-alignment, multilateralism, and constructive engagement, Nigeria supports renewed diplomatic efforts within established international and regional frameworks to resolve the crisis.

We welcome initiatives aimed at confidence-building, mediation, and dialogue, and encourage all stakeholders and parties in the conflict to pursue peaceful resolution in the interest of collective security and shared prosperity.

The Government of Nigeria the release said stands in solidarity with the international community in its call for calm and remains steadfast in its conviction that sustainable peace can only be secured through diplomacy, mutual respect, and faithful adherence to international law.

