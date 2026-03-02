NELFUND extends student loan deadline amidst overwhelming response

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has extended its Student Loan Application Portal deadline due to overwhelming response and demand sparked by its ongoing awareness campaign nationwide.

This decision comes after a notice was issued last week stating the portal would close on February 27, 2026.

In response to feedback from students and stakeholders, NELFUND has granted extra days for eligible students to apply, pending further announcements.

The extension targets:

– Students needing more time to complete applications

– Those who learned about the scheme during recent sensitization drives

– Institutions starting their 2025/2026 session

– Schools yet to submit verified student lists.

NELFUND’s Managing Director, Mr Akintunde Sawyerr, emphasized the fund’s commitment to inclusivity and equal access, ensuring all eligible students can apply.

“Our sensitization efforts across the six geopolitical zones have significantly increased awareness and participation.

Therefore, in line with our mandate to expand access to tertiary education financing, we have approved an extension to ensure that all eligible students have a fair and equal opportunity to apply.

NELFUND reiterates that institutions that have not yet commenced the 2025/2026 academic session must submit an official request for extension, accompanied by their approved academic calendar, for consideration.

Students are strongly encouraged to take advantage of this window to complete their applications via the official NELFUND portal before it eventually closes.

NELFUND remains committed to transparency, accountability, and the delivery of sustainable student financing solutions that remove financial barriers to higher education in Nigeria.

