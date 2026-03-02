N/Assembly Christian Chapel ‘ll foster unity, prayer – Deputy Speaker, Kalu

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Benjamin Kalu PhD, CFR (l) with the First Lady of Nigeria, Her Excellency Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, CON (r) at the commissioning of the National Assembly Christian Chapel in Abuja, March 1, 2026

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt.Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has said that the newly built National Assembly Christian Chapel will serve as a chamber for prayers for national unity, intercession for peace across the federation, and moral courage in moments of difficult decision-making.

Kalu in his remarks during the commissioning in Abuja emphasized that the Chapel is a tangible affirmation that lawmakers do not operate alone but under the guidance of the Almighty, whose authority underpins every human institution.

Citing Psalm 127:1: “Unless the Lord builds the house, the builders labor in vain,” the Deputy Speaker stressed that all legislative efforts risk becoming empty activity without divine guidance.

He acknowledged the vision of previous assemblies, the perseverance of the Christian Legislators Fellowship over past legislative terms, and the support of Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, in bringing the project to fruition.

Kalu prayed that the Assembly will be guided by wisdom and continually experience leadership that fears God and serves the people.

The Deputy Speaker said, “The commissioning of this Chapel within the hallowed precincts of the National Assembly is a declaration that as we make laws for over 200 million Nigerians, we do not do so alone.

We do so in the presence of the Almighty, under whose sovereign authority every human institution exists.

The Christian Legislators Fellowship has long been a conscience within this legislature.

In chambers where debate can become combative and politics can become consuming, the Fellowship has kept alive the reminder that we are first and foremost accountable to a higher calling.

“This Chapel is the physical expression of that accountability. It is a place where a senator burdened by the weight of a difficult bill may kneel in prayer.

Where a representative wrestling with conscience may find clarity. Where the noise of politics gives way to the stillness of God.

It is fitting that the 10th Assembly completes what faith conceived years ago.

History will record that this generation, this legislature and this administration did not abandon vision; we fulfilled it.

“We legislate, we debate and we represent, but unless the Lord builds this nation, unless He guides our deliberations, unless He steadies our hands and purifies our motives, our efforts risk becoming mere activity without enduring impact.

We must acknowledge with gratitude the visionaries of earlier Assemblies, the perseverance of the Christian Legislators Fellowship across the 7th, 8th, and 9th Assemblies, and the commitment of all who sacrificed to see this project completed.

“This Chapel belongs to history, but more importantly, it belongs to the future. May it host prayers for national unity.

May it carry intercession for peace in every state of our federation.

And may it become a refuge for leaders burdened by responsibility and most importantly, may it strengthen moral courage in moments when difficult decisions must be made.

If this Assembly kneels well in prayers, Nigeria will stand strong in faith.

As we commission this first Christian Chapel within the National Assembly, we affirm that faith and public service are not in conflict.

They are companions in the pursuit of justice, equity, and national progress. May this house be a house of prayer.”

