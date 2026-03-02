Leo Stan Ekeh at 70; thanks Tinubu, Obasanjo, Nigerians, global tech community

The Chairman of Zinox Group and Africa’s foremost digital disruptor, Leo Stan Ekeh, has expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and former President and African statesman, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, for their goodwill messages and prayers on his birthday.

Ekeh, who turned 70 on Sunday, February 22, also extended gratitude to governors; former governors, including Babatunde Raji Fashola, former governor of Lagos state; National Assembly members; captains of industries, members of the global tech community, some of whom sent delegations to his house aside virtual goodwill messages sent from across the globe; royal fathers and the media.

In a post-birthday prayer and thanksgiving meeting with some members of the ICT media in his Ikoyi residence at the weekend, Ekeh said he was overwhelmed by the deluge of good wishes from Nigerians of all tribes and tongues.

Ekeh reflected on his relationship with President Tinubu over the past decades, describing Tinubu as a trustworthy and loyal friend who does not hesitate to make sacrifices for the good of the people he leads.

“President Tinubu has been my supporter long before I launched Zinox. He has always shown brotherly love,” he recalled.

He mentioned Mr. Sam Amuka, publisher of Vanguard newspapers; Lt. General T.Y Danjuma (retd), Founder, South Atlantic Petroleum; and Pa Obafemi Awolowo’s family as some of the many Nigerians with established companies who “experienced me and trusted me in the early days of my business life, and I didn’t disappoint”.

Recounting how Nigerians celebrated him on his birthday, he said: “In all my years, I have never seen such a show of love from Nigerians via different communications channels, from calls to social media. I was deeply touched by the kindred spirit of Nigerians. It tells me one thing: Nigerians are caring and loving people, and they appreciate quality and value-driven impact.

“I want to use this medium to say ‘thank you’ to those who sent me messages of goodwill, prayers through different communication platforms that I could not immediately acknowledge. I appreciate you all,” he said.

It will be recalled that President Tinubu while celebrating Ekeh on his birthday described him as one of “Nigeria’s pioneering innovators in the information technology sector.”

The President also commended Ekeh for his “commitment to promoting the Nigerian brand and creating opportunities for young Nigerians,” amongst his other achievements in the tech sector.

President Obasanjo, accompanied by his wife, Chief (Mrs.) Bola Obasanjo, who visited Ekeh to pray for him, described Ekeh as a “very kind man and an achiever who inspired many youths at a critical point in Nigeria’s information technology history.” He also prayed for the Zinox Group boss to live for 100 years and beyond.

As a sitting President, Obasanjo honoured Ekeh as an Icon of Hope and a role model for Nigerian youths on October 1st, 2001, and subsequently with the national honour of the Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR).

Others who joined Obasanjo in honouring Ekeh were former Lagos state governor, Babatunde Raji Fashola and his wife, former INEC Chairman, Professor Maurice Iwu and his wife, Chairman of MTN, Dr. Ernest Ndukwe and his wife; Mr. Atedo Peterside, Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank and his wife; Chairman of Fidelity Bank, Mrs. Amaka Onwughalu and her husband; Managing Director Fidelity Bank, Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe; Mr. Udoma Udo-Udoma, Chairman Seplat Energy and his wife; Mr. Sam Amuka; Prof Anya O. Anya; Mr. Chris Uwaje, tech policy expert and his wife; Mr. John Momoh, Chairman of Channels Media Group and his wife; Mr and Mrs Walter, CEO of Providus bank, Mr. Roosevelt Ogbonna, group CEO of Access bank, Mrs. Victoria Ajayi, CEO of TVC Communications and her husband; Mrs. Nkeiru Anumudu, CEO of Globe Motors, secondary school mates of Ekeh including Charles Oputa (Charly Boy) who came with his wife; Leo Stan’s elder brother HRM Eze George Ekeh (aka Saint George), the traditional ruler Ishi Ubomiri Autonomous Community in Imo state; representatives of multinationals with whom he has partnered all through the years; among other distinguished Nigerians and foreigners.