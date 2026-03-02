I remain focused on my duty, I can’t be distracted by Ohiri’s campaign debt, sexual harassment allegations -Umahi

JACOB OGODO, Abakaliki

Minister of Works, Sen. David Nweze Umahi, says he remains focused on his duty and can never be distracted by Mrs. Tracy Ohiri’s N280 million campaign debt and sexual harassment allegations against him.

He said the matter was already in court and that he who alleges must prove

Umahi stated this at the weekend in Awka, during an inspection tour of major infrastructure projects in the south east .

He described himself as David who is not afraid of war, vowing that those allegations must be proved against him.

“If you insult me in social media, if you are paid to insult me, I will not shut my mouth. I am not at all distracted.

“Everybody who knows me, knows that I am David, am not afraid of war. Some people have been saying, please, let us settle, what are we settling? You don’t place something on nothing

“And if you want to woo me, woo me properly. This is a very handsome man. Don’t go side by side looking for me.

“And so, I am just saying in effect that the matter is in court. Whether you insult me or you praise me, I don’t want to know. What I know is that if you allege, you must prove it in court and if you want to woo me, woo me properly and be of my standard if you want to woo me

“So, we are not distracted and we are working. We know we are engaged in a series of war because contracting is no longer business as usual; we are not unaware of that.

And so, wherever the fight is coming, we are ready but we will not bend. We will fulfill the callings of God Almighty, the people and Mr. President.

“I want to thank a lot of you who know me very well. As party chairman, I owe nobody and of course I presided over both men and women, and nobody ever said I harassed him/her or I owe him/her.

“I was deputy governor, governor for eight years, and I did fantastic in infrastructure. So nobody could come and say he’s been owed unless the person is being mischievous.

“So what you read in social media, I’m not worried about it, It makes me stronger, and I’ve fought many battles, so this is nothing, “he said.

