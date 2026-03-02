Governor Mutfwang bags Silver bird 2025 man of the award, pledges commitment to security, infrastructure, inclusive governance

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, has emerged governor of the year 2025 at the prestigious Silverbird Group Man of the Year Award ceremony.

Daily Champion reports that Governor Mutfwang’s recognition followed his administration’s bold strides in deploying technology to combat insecurity, driving infrastructural transformation across rural communities, strengthening healthcare delivery, and expanding access to quality education.

These visible milestones, anchored on inclusive governance and sustainable development, earned him the distinguished honour.

The award ceremony, held at the iconic Eko Hotels & Suites in Victoria Island, Lagos, marked yet another significant moment in the fulfilment of Governor Mutfwang’s social contract with the peace-loving people of Plateau State.

While receiving the award from veteran journalist and former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Aremu Olusegun Osoba, Governor Mutfwang expressed profound gratitude to God and to the resilient people of Plateau State for their steadfast support, which he said has translated into tangible improvements in the living conditions of citizens.

“Tonight is indeed a night of honour, not just for me, but for the peace-loving people of Plateau State. I am particularly delighted that Plateau stands united, giving the necessary backing in our collective effort to provide inclusive governance. With me here tonight are my predecessor, Distinguished Senator Simon Lalong, and former Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, demonstrating the new spirit of unity and love on the Plateau,” he stated.

The Governor acknowledged that although Plateau State has, for decades, made headlines for unfortunate reasons, the narrative is changing. He affirmed that beyond the River Niger, Plateau is fast emerging as the next destination for investors, owing to deliberate policies that have created an enabling environment for peace, productivity, progress, and shared prosperity.

Governor Mutfwang emphasized that lasting peace can only be achieved when leaders rise above divisions and provide purposeful direction.

“The only way we can secure enduring peace is when leaders take responsibility and provide the necessary leadership for the people to follow. Yesterday, we may have been political rivals; today, we stand together in the interest of peace and development. That is the new Nigeria we seek to build, beginning with the solid foundation we are laying on the Plateau,” he affirmed.

He commended the Chairman and management of the Silverbird Group for the recognition, noting that the honour would further spur his administration to greater service.

He also described Silverbird as one of the outstanding broadcast institutions operating in Plateau State and pledged continued partnership to strengthen peacebuilding and media-driven development initiatives.

Former Governor of Plateau State, Distinguished Senator Simon Lalong, described the award as well-deserved, noting that it reflects the positive realities unfolding across the state. He assured the Governor of sustained bipartisan support to accelerate development and consolidate the gains recorded so far.

The colourful event attracted a distinguished audience, including members of the State and National Assembly, serving and former ministers, traditional and religious leaders, local government chairmen, members of the State Executive Council, elders, and other critical stakeholders who graced the historic occasion.