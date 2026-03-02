26.8 C
Education

Fr. Muke awards N2m scholarship to boost girl- child education at Lau LG Chairman’s 100 days celebration

by Peter Anayo03

 

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

 

The Special Adviser to Governor Agbu Kefas on Christian Religion Matters, Very Rev. Fr. Sunday Patrick Muke, has awarded a ₦2 million scholarship to ten girls in Lau Local Government Area.

Fr. Muke made the announcement in Lau during the One Hundred days in office celebration of the Chairman of Lau Local Government Council, Hon. Peter Julius Vau, describing the initiative as a deliberate investment in human capital development.

According to him, the scholarship will enable each of the beneficiaries numbering ten to pursue Nursing studies at A.N Na’ibi College of Nursing Sciences in Lau town.

According to him, the intervention is designed to strengthen the health sector while empowering young girls through access to quality education.

The Cleric disclosed that nominations for the scholarship will be jointly handled by the Christian Association of Nigeria and the Muslim Council, a move he said underscores unity and inclusiveness across religious lines.

Fr. Muke noted that the gesture aligns with Governor Kefas’ free education policy and his administration’s strong commitment to promoting girl-child education across the state.

He also used the occasion to commend Hon.Comr. Peter Julius Vau for what he described as remarkable strides within his first 100 days in office, stating that the chairman’s achievements reflect dedication and clear alignment with the developmental vision of Governor Kefas.

The scholarship announcement drew applause from attendees, with many describing it as a timely intervention that will not only transform the lives of the beneficiaries but also contribute meaningfully to healthcare delivery in Lau and beyond.

 

