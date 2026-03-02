Electoral Act: CISLAC expresses concern over INEC’s preparedness for 2027 polls

.As APC aligns with INEC’s timetable, faults ADC allegations

DAMISI OJO, Akure

A civil society organisation, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), has expressed worries over the preparedness of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the 2027 general elections.

The Executive Director of CISLAC and Head, Transparency International Nigeria, Auwal Rafsanjani, expressed the worries while featuring in the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Personality Interview Series in Abuja on Sunday.

Rafsanjani said his scepticism about the commission’s capability to conduct the election stemmed from the reported lapses in the recent by-elections held in Rivers and Kano as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) area council elections.

He said that the experiences had cast doubt on INEC’s capacity to deliver credible nationwide elections if urgent reforms were not effected.

“To be honest, with what we experienced in Rivers and Kano States and even during council elections in Abuja recently, we cannot be fully confident that INEC is prepared for 2027.

“The commission will need to work seriously toward blocking the gaps and lapses that were evident,” he said.

Among the issues he highlighted were the alleged omission of major opposition political parties from the ballot in some locations, a development he described as a “costly mistake” capable of undermining electoral credibility and fairness.

He also cited the alleged poor treatment of persons with disabilities (PWDs) during the elections as another major concern.

“In all these three elections, people with disabilities have complained vehemently about their inability to be supported, to access or participate in the elections.

“Now, with the new eEectoral Act, many Nigerians are yet to familiarise themselves with the amended law, which means that INEC must do a lot in public education and sensitisation.

“Civil societies are doing their best, but they are not the government; they can only complement them. INEC must take the lead in educating the public,” he said.

Rafsanjani identified logistical challenges as recurring problems that could erode public trust if not urgently addressed.

According to him, reports of missing election materials, delays at polling units and concerns about the training of election personnel are other factors capable of affecting voter confidence.

“If simple materials meant for polling units are not delivered, if voters continue to experience difficulties or if personnel are not properly trained to handle election processes, it will be extremely difficult for Nigerians to trust INEC’s capacity,” he warned.

The head of Transparency International in Nigeria advised the electoral body to act decisively to restore public confidence and meet both national and international expectations for credible elections.

As preparations gradually begin for the 2027 general elections, he said that the coming months would be crucial for INEC to demonstrate reforms, strengthen logistics, enhance inclusivity and rebuild trust in Nigeria’s electoral process.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

In another development, The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has expressed strong confidence in the revised 2027 election timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), describing it as realistic, structured, and fair to all political parties.

Speaking with reporters in Akure at the weekend, the State Director of Media & Publicity, Steve Otaloro, said the timetable reflects administrative foresight and institutional balance.

According to him, “The requirement for digital membership registers is a progressive reform. It enhances transparency, strengthens institutional discipline, and deepens internal democracy within political parties. By reducing disputes associated with manipulated registers, it ultimately reinforces the credibility of party primaries.”

He emphasized that the timelines were released well in advance of the 2027 election cycle, providing sufficient opportunity for all serious political parties to comply with regulatory requirements.

“Properly structured political organizations should not encounter difficulty maintaining updated membership databases or conducting orderly primaries. These are foundational responsibilities of any credible political party. The APC welcomes reforms that promote electoral integrity and accountability,” Otaloro added.

Addressing allegations by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) that the new timetable was designed to favour President Bola Tinubu and the APC, the party dismissed the claim as speculative and without evidentiary foundation.

“INEC operates within clearly defined constitutional parameters. Its scheduling decisions are administrative and legal determinations—not partisan instruments. Politicizing procedural timelines only undermines public confidence in democratic institutions,” he said.

Otaloro further stressed that President Tinubu does not require institutional manipulation to secure electoral victory in 2027, noting that governance performance remains the ultimate determinant in any democracy.

“The President’s record speaks for itself. The ongoing reforms in Nigeria’s financial architecture, energy sector, and infrastructural development are repositioning the country toward efficiency, fiscal discipline, and alignment with global best practices. Structural reforms aimed at long-term economic stability are already producing measurable outcomes across key sectors.”

He highlighted macroeconomic restructuring, revenue optimization, energy sector recalibration, and institutional reforms as substantive achievements that will naturally influence voter decisions.

“Elections are determined by performance credibility, not conspiracy narratives. If Nigerians are to consolidate and permanently benefit from the gains of these reforms, policy continuity is essential. A second term will guarantee stability, deepen structural corrections, and allow reform cycles to mature fully.”

To ensure a level playing-field ahead of 2027, the APC called on all political parties to respect INEC’s constitutional independence,comply fully with electoral regulations,strengthen internal democratic processes and present policy alternatives rather than propagate unfounded allegations.

The APC in Ondo State reaffirmed its confidence that a transparent electoral process combined with verifiable governance performance will decisively shape the 2027 electoral outcome in favour of the party.

Also, The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on Sunday said the National Assembly approved a hybrid system of electronic and manual transmission of election results in the amended Electoral Act to prevent voter disenfranchisement and reduce apathy ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Abbas explained that Nigeria’s limited internet penetration and unstable power supply made it impractical to rely solely on real-time electronic transmission across the country.

The Speaker spoke while receiving the Ambassador of Spain to Nigeria, Ambassador Felix Costales, during a courtesy visit to his office at the National Assembly complex in Abuja.

According to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, Abbas received the envoy alongside the Chairman, House Committee on Appropriations, Abubakar Bichi; Chairman, House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Wole Oke; and Chairman, Nigeria-China Parliamentary Friendship Group, Jafaru Yakubu.

The statement noted that the Spanish envoy also indicated that Spain operates a system that allows manual transmission of election results.

Abbas assured that, based on his engagement with the leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission, the 2027 general elections would be more credible and inclusive.

On the Electoral Act, the Speaker said,”Sometimes, people scream far beyond the exact level of the issue. A lot of people think that we need to embrace electronic transmission in real-time in Nigeria, but within the very little period that you’ve been in Nigeria, you should be able to speak on the quality of our internet network. You should know that even in advanced cities like Abuja, you are not guaranteed stable internet services all the time.”

He continued, “Based on the NCC report, they said Nigeria is still underserved by almost 40 per cent, which means 40 per cent of territories at large in Nigeria are not covered by the internet. Now, tell me, for those who are saying we should go ahead and do that, already, if you look at the number of our registered voters in this country, it is alarming.

“It is sad to say that even with the manual arrangement we are using, we are only able to capture about 12-15 per cent of registered voters who, after every four years, come to vote. That’s voter apathy. Very few people go out to vote.”

According to him, exclusive electronic transmission could further suppress participation. “Now, if we are to introduce only the electronic system, it will further reduce the number because 40 per cent of the country will probably not be able to vote as they don’t have adequate internet services. It means what we should be expecting is not only disenfranchising the voters—denying some people the right to vote—we will also record, perhaps, the lowest number of voters in the next elections.

“These are all avoidable. That is why we said, in our wisdom, the Electoral Act should be hybrid—a combination of both the manual and electronic systems. Where it is feasible to use the electronic transmission, use the electronic transmission; where it is not possible, use the manual, because there is no way one form, particularly the electronic, can be used entirely in all parts of the country for the elections.”

The Speaker further argued that even critics of the provision were aware of the country’s infrastructure limitations.

“The opposition, even though they know the truth—are Nigerians, they live in Nigeria, they travel all over Nigeria—they know that the level of internet penetration in Nigeria is inadequate. There is no way you will be able to have transparent elections using an inadequate system, and through our energy crisis in the country as well, we do not have enough electricity.

“The internet is always backed by energy. How do you power the entire country on the day of the election to have phones that are working and internet that is working, backed by adequate electricity? All those are challenges that, for now, will not be able to provide us the opportunity to do transmission in real time online.”

Abbas described democracy as a gradual process that improves over time. He said, “In our entire democracy, we will continue to improve year after year, election after election. I believe Nigeria, with the support of countries like Spain, will do better.

“We expect you to continue to guide us and give us all the technical advice and support to do better, particularly in the National Assembly, through collaboration between your country and our parliament. It will go a long way in strengthening our competence, particularly in areas of legislative drafting and so on. I believe that with what you have in Spain, Nigeria can benefit a lot.”

He added that Nigeria was making steady progress despite existing challenges. “You cannot say you have everything that you require. You keep on learning. We believe that Nigeria is not doing badly, even though it may not be at the rate that the international community would want to see, but we are moving slowly and gradually.”

Earlier, Costales said his visit was aimed at strengthening legislative diplomacy and deepening bilateral ties between Spain and Nigeria. He said Spain would closely monitor Nigeria’s electoral process and support efforts to strengthen democratic institutions.

“You can count on us—whatever we can do to deepen Nigerian democracy. Yes, there may be challenges, but you can count on us in any way possible.”

The envoy also noted that political polarisation was a global phenomenon. He said, “Sometimes when you dig down, you realise that the issues are not that big, or not as big as they seem in the public discourse. It happens a lot in Spain… At the end of the day, if you want to move forward in democracy, you have to reach some level of compromise. We have to try to rule and govern on the level of consensus.”

