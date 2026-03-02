Don’t patronize unknown Caretaker C’ttee over sale of forms, Lagos PDP cautions members

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lagos State Chapter, has cautioned members of the party in the State to be wary of a certain group that has put itself forward ‘purportedly to advertise the sale of forms.’

According to a statement signed by Lagos State PDP Publicity Secretary, Dr. Christopher Odianarewo, a caretaker committee has begun the sale of forms for Ward, Local Government, State, Zonal and National Congresses.

Lagos PDP stated that members of the group is not known by the party in the State, noting anyone who transacts business with them, does so at his own peril.

Odianarewo wrote: “The attention of the authentic leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lagos State Chapter, has been drawn to a misleading and fraudulent announcement circulating in certain quarters, purporting to advertise the sale of Ward, Local Government, State, Zonal and National Congress forms in Lagos State under the guise of a so called “Caretaker Committee.”

“For the avoidance of doubt, the individuals behind this publication are unknown to the Peoples Democratic Party, unknown to our Constitution, and unknown to the duly recognized leadership of the party in Lagos State. They are impostors and scammers whose actions are criminal and intended to deceive unsuspecting members of the public.

“The Lagos State Chapter of the PDP categorically states that there is no caretaker committee authorized to conduct any congress or sell any form in Lagos State. Any claim suggesting that a court judgment nullified duly conducted congresses in Lagos State is false, misleading, and a desperate attempt to cause confusion within our great party.

“We hereby strongly advise all party members, stakeholders, and the good people of Lagos State to disregard and ignore such fraudulent communications. Anyone who chooses to transact business with these impostors does so entirely at his or her own risk. The PDP Lagos State Chapter will not bear any financial, legal, or moral responsibility for losses or damages arising from dealings with these unauthorized persons.

“For clarity and emphasis, the authentic and constitutionally recognized leadership of the PDP in Lagos State remains: Barr. Dr. Amos Fawole – State Chairman and Mr. Ismail Abiola – State General Secretary.

“These officers and others were duly elected on 27 September 2025 and formally inaugurated on 27 February 2026, in strict compliance with the provisions of the PDP Constitution.

“The Lagos PDP remains united, focused, and committed to strengthening internal democracy through lawful and transparent processes. We urge all loyal members to obtain information only through officially recognized party channels and verified communications from the State Secretariat, 13a Ajao road, Ikeja, Lagos.

“The PDP in Lagos State stands firm against impostors, political merchants, and agents of destabilization. Our structure is intact, our mandate is clear, and our leadership is legitimate.”

