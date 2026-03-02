Boko Haram kills army major in fresh attack on military base in Borno

.As Police arrest 4 cattle rustlers, recover 42 sheep in Niger

An Army Major, U. I. Mairiga, and several soldiers dead were reportedly killed by armed insurgents linked to Boko Haram during an attack on a Nigerian Army facility in Borno State.

According to sources, the attack targeted a forward military position around Banki axis in the early hours of Sunday.

The assailants reportedly stormed the base in coordinated units, overwhelming troops stationed at the location.

Security sources said the assault occurred at the Forward Base Operations near Banki junction along the Bama–Gwaza Road. Heavy gunfire was heard for hours as soldiers attempted to repel the attackers.

The militants were identified as members of the Islamic State West Africa Province, a faction that has intensified attacks on military formations across the North-East.

A senior Army officer, was confirmed killed during the operation. Several other soldiers also lost their lives, while some personnel reportedly retreated into surrounding bushes amid the chaos.

“An attack at Forward Base operations at Banki junction around 0400hrs by gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists led to the death of an Army Major and many other soldiers this morning.

“Their corpses are being transferred to 7 Division military hospital in Maiduguri,”

The remains of the fallen soldiers were moved to a military medical facility in Maiduguri, as efforts continue to account for missing personnel.

The latest incident adds to a string of recent assaults on military targets in the state. Weeks earlier, insurgents attacked an Army base in Jakana, located in Kaga Local Government Area, where armoured vehicles were destroyed and weapons carted away.

“An attack occurred this morning, 06/02/2025, at an Army outpost along Maiduguri/Damaturu Road, Jakana town, by Boko Haram terrorists, with many casualties recorded on our side,”

That attack followed another deadly ambush days earlier, in which seven soldiers, including a newly promoted Lieutenant Colonel, were killed while on operational movement.

Military insiders disclosed that the insurgents deployed explosives and sustained gunfire during these operations, leading to severe casualties and injuries, with some soldiers still unaccounted for.

Since the death of former Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau, ISWAP has expanded its influence around Lake Chad, absorbing defectors and increasing pressure on security forces in the region.

Meanwhile, the Niger State Police Command has arrested four suspected cattle rustlers and recovered 42 sheep in separate operations across the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, saying the arrests were made following credible intelligence.

According to the statement, police operatives attached to the Crack Squad intercepted and arrested the suspects on February 24, at about 6pm.

The suspects were identified as 23-year-old Abubakar Musa, of Maito village via Lemu; 20-year-old Muhammed Ibeto, of Kara via Jebba; 20-year-old Bello Saidu, of Kara via Jebba; and 20-year-old Abubakar Alhaji, also of Kara via Jebba.

Abiodun said the arrests followed a tip-off that the suspects were sighted around Raba forest via Mokwa with suspected rustled animals.

“Police operatives swung into action and trailed the suspects along Jebba-Mokwa road.

“Four among the syndicate were arrested while others escaped into the forest,” he said.

During interrogation, the suspects reportedly confessed to rustling the sheep from Salihu village via Mokwa and mentioned other members of the gang.

Abiodun said efforts were ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects, adding that the 42 recovered sheep had been claimed by their rightful owner.

