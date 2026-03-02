AMAC Chairman vows to boost infrastructure, education, healthcare

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) Chairman, Hon. Christopher Maikalangu, has vowed to upgrade transportation networks, enhance educational institutions, and increase access to healthcare facilities across local communities as he begins his second term.

The commitment was made during a celebratory gathering on Monday, March 2, 2026, with supporters, political allies, and council employees, marking his re-election.

Addressing attendees, Maikalangu expressed gratitude to residents for reposing trust in him and assured that his administration would build on the progress achieved during his initial tenure.

“I want to sincerely thank my people for their support. By the grace of God, we will not disappoint you.

In this second term, we will do more,” he said.

Maikalangu highlighted notable advancements in road infrastructure and human capital development during his first term, but emphasized that his administration would expand these efforts to cover more communities in the years ahead.

“Yes, we have constructed roads, but the resources cannot take care of every community at once.

In this second term, we will extend development to more areas. Some communities will get roads, some will get schools, others will benefit from improved health centres,” he stated.

He emphasized the importance of grassroots leadership, describing AMAC elections as people-focused and community-driven.

“This is local government. My people don’t need big grammar. They need to see you around them.

They need to see what you give back to them. That is what matters,” he said.

The chairman also extended an olive branch to his political opponents, urging them to join hands with his administration for the development of the council.

“I am open to everybody. Those who contested against me are free to come and work together with us. We must carry everyone along for the progress of AMAC,” he added.

The chairman expressed appreciation to council staff, including LEA workers, as well as the leadership of the FCT for their support.

Attendees at the event praised Maikalangu’s first-term performance, especially his efforts in road construction and empowerment programs, and expressed confidence that his second term would usher in rapid development across the council area.

